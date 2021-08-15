Sunday Patience: Albertina Walker #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica #Gospel

Waiting is hard! Oh, so very hard! We can even say that the very mention of the term, is an understatement! What does it feel like to wait and wait and wait? It is terribly agonizing. Quite terribly. Every day you are checking the clock. Every day, you are checking the planner. Everyday, you are making your calls. Is it here, yet? Is it here, yet? It is apparent, that the more one checks on something, the greater the delay. Isn’t life funny that way? Isn’t life funny, when we wait?

It’s all about the natural timing, isn’t? One of the most precious jewels about waiting is that we learn to let go, and release. There is the art of surrender, my Darlings! Furthermore, it requires a release of the ego. In many industrialized, and urbanized communities, there seems to be an apparent “need” to “control” time. We want to feel as if time operates on our own agenda (and process). It’s like a magical wand, that we can whisk away, time. And yet, we can’t. Always keep in mind how time was here, before we were born. That’s real! And, it’s one of the true essences of, time!

So, here we are. We have returned to the elixirs, for one of the musical perfumes of Black America. It is known as Gospel music! Even more, is how it has come to nurture Black American people, through this very day. Since the time of Negro Spirituals, our foundation in the Black American Church has continued the culture of Black American people. It is a reality. Gospel music and Negro Spirituals has been the honey to our Souls. There is no doubt about that!

And then, you have the legends! They are those elder voices, within our communities, whose words “hush child,” bring a comfort, during the chaos. When you feel that your rewards are not coming, all you have to do is, wait! That’s what it is all about. While we are waiting, we continue to stay busy (and create), in the process. Wait on the Most High, and everything will be, alright!

Waiting ain’t easy, Baby! Yet, my goodness, it is surely worth it!

Albertina Walker