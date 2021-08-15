Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Sunday Patience: Albertina Walker #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica #Gospel

The Power Of Patience, In ALBERTINA WALKER'S Performance Of, "Wait On The Lord!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Waiting is hard! Oh, so very hard! We can even say that the very mention of the term, is an understatement! What does it feel like to wait and wait and wait? It is terribly agonizing. Quite terribly. Every day you are checking the clock. Every day, you are checking the planner. Everyday, you are making your calls. Is it here, yet? Is it here, yet? It is apparent, that the more one checks on something, the greater the delay. Isn’t life funny that way? Isn’t life funny, when we wait?

It’s all about the natural timing, isn’t? One of the most precious jewels about waiting is that we learn to let go, and release. There is the art of surrender, my Darlings! Furthermore, it requires a release of the ego. In many industrialized, and urbanized communities, there seems to be an apparent “need” to “control” time. We want to feel as if time operates on our own agenda (and process). It’s like a magical wand, that we can whisk away, time. And yet, we can’t. Always keep in mind how time was here, before we were born. That’s real! And, it’s one of the true essences of, time!

So, here we are. We have returned to the elixirs, for one of the musical perfumes of Black America. It is known as Gospel music! Even more, is how it has come to nurture Black American people, through this very day. Since the time of Negro Spirituals, our foundation in the Black American Church has continued the culture of Black American people. It is a reality. Gospel music and Negro Spirituals has been the honey to our Souls. There is no doubt about that!

And then, you have the legends! They are those elder voices, within our communities, whose words “hush child,” bring a comfort, during the chaos. When you feel that your rewards are not coming, all you have to do is, wait! That’s what it is all about. While we are waiting, we continue to stay busy (and create), in the process. Wait on the Most High, and everything will be, alright!

Waiting ain’t easy, Baby! Yet, my goodness, it is surely worth it!

Albertina Walker

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/426575395931214233/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=VQOTmcGYW6E
https://open.spotify.com/track/2S2MIZMeMttPp6Z0ycwXcu

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Divine Timing: Dorothy Love Coates #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmerica #BlackAmericanMusic

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    The Miyagi Factor

    by Morgan Mitchell
    Photo by Epicurrence on Unsplash
    Community//

    Don’t Just Follow Your Heart, Lead Your Heart

    by Victor Ung
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.