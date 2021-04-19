Sunday Musical Spotlight: Tony Martin

Heaven and music go hand-in-hand. It has been mentioned, before. And so, it will be mentioned, again. Music is the celebration of Heaven’s delight! Music connects people with those wellness jewels of Heaven. The ending of music would be the ending of humanity. Period. Which is why every single day, we have to thank the Creator, and the Heavens for their wondrous tales of love and Divine intervention! Without it, chaos would arise! And so, now that we have gotten to that part, permit us to move into another conversation when it comes to the adventures of Heaven. And yes, Darlings, that relates to a man and him having fallen in love with a woman perceived to have been a gift from Heaven.

Referring to a woman as an angel, and her having fallen from Heaven’s domain may sound cliche. However, how often have people truly sat to taste the sensory from what that means? How often? It feels surreal. The euphoria is advantageous. Yet, when a man recognizes that a woman mirrors the very gaze (and aura) of Heaven, there is another incite in which we must see. When a man is truly experiencing it, and not the illusion of such, what does he feel? What does he see? Hear? Smell? For a woman’s Spirit to mirror the elegance of Heaven, what does that mean? There are different awakenings when understanding this. First, we are directed to her heart. How is she giving? Is she connected with the care and well-being of humanity? Does her beauty and femininity desire to spread love and healing to those, who are in need? Always remember that a woman’s outer beauty should be in direct connection with her inner. In fact, the outer beauty should attract you to those deeper, spiritual jewels of goodness, kindness, humility, and generosity. It makes the physical attraction that much more enjoyable.

Hmmm. . .Such is an underlying mystery. After all, some of us are seeking to observe that particular moment, when a man feels that he has truly walked into the arms of an angelic woman. And, when you see angels, you automatically connect their artistry into the realms of Heaven! Come to think about it, it is a certain mystery, ever connecting a person to the Heavens and the Earth. Why do angels leave Heaven? Well, perhaps, they bring gifts of humanity in order to get them to experience a taste of Heaven on Earth. Perhaps, it is their duty and job to align Heaven and Earth, together. That way, the very power of goodness can spread throughout Earth, in its connection to its abundance from Heaven.

That observation and exploration of man’s desire to connect with such a Heavenly observation requires more immersion. Yet, what we can truly celebrate is just how blessed we are when an angelic woman captures the mind, body, heart, and Soul of a man because her of desire to channeling healing to the world. “When Did You Leave Heaven?” articulates one particular singer. Ah! A Heavenly sound, indeed! Coming from the timber, heart, and voice of none other than. . .

Tony Martin