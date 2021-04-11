Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Sunday Musical 🎶🎵🎶 Spotlight: Ella Fitzgerald. #BlackAmericanHer/History360

The Crying Of Rivers, For The Cleansing Of Souls! Ella Fitzgerald's Performance Of "Cry Me A River!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Crying is a healer. In fact, it is one of those precious melodies in releasing the toxicity, which has taken place; when the heart has been broken. Crying is holistic, and a necessary therapy, for the human experience. Furthermore, crying permits us the opportunity for mental clarity. There is no other greater wellness for understanding what it means to navigate through a painful memory; while using tears as an elixir for overcoming those tough times. In fact, it makes that level of toughness, just a little more soft. With every year, which has been released, somehow you feel that you can overcome those challenges. The pain becomes less heavy.

So, when those precious tears are released in the healing process, we experience an awakening. What does it feel like to feel a blessing and pleasure for that very moment? How does one cope with the pain of loss, while using one’s tears, as healing mechanisms, in the process. Now, that is simply a precious journey, to find.

Rivers have a way of blessing those, yearning to seek healing, in the midst of their solitude. There are great treasures for them, in this regard. Furthermore, one comes to comprehend, just what it means to move through a certain texture for some time. Pain is also one of such things, where you can study the specific texture for that day; for some time. You experience it, in order to heal it. Then, you are able to begin the healing journey. It’s that simple.

One of the greatest attributes about rivers is, that they permit you to release pain, from your own accord. Through rivers, you become skilled in the wellness of self-healing, and self care. Should you cry, cry many rivers! Let them permit you to weave your way, into a healing world!

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.udiscovermusic.com/stories/best-ella-fitzgerald-songs/amp/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark
https://www.google.com/amp/s/variety.com/2020/film/reviews/ella-fitzgerald-film-review-just-one-of-those-things-review-1234691926/amp/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark
https://youtu.be/2Gn9A-kdsRo
https://open.spotify.com/track/5jkd3e1qgmsTWJm3NvQ7X4

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

