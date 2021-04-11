Sunday Musical 🎶🎵🎶 Spotlight: Ella Fitzgerald. #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Crying is a healer. In fact, it is one of those precious melodies in releasing the toxicity, which has taken place; when the heart has been broken. Crying is holistic, and a necessary therapy, for the human experience. Furthermore, crying permits us the opportunity for mental clarity. There is no other greater wellness for understanding what it means to navigate through a painful memory; while using tears as an elixir for overcoming those tough times. In fact, it makes that level of toughness, just a little more soft. With every year, which has been released, somehow you feel that you can overcome those challenges. The pain becomes less heavy.

So, when those precious tears are released in the healing process, we experience an awakening. What does it feel like to feel a blessing and pleasure for that very moment? How does one cope with the pain of loss, while using one’s tears, as healing mechanisms, in the process. Now, that is simply a precious journey, to find.

Rivers have a way of blessing those, yearning to seek healing, in the midst of their solitude. There are great treasures for them, in this regard. Furthermore, one comes to comprehend, just what it means to move through a certain texture for some time. Pain is also one of such things, where you can study the specific texture for that day; for some time. You experience it, in order to heal it. Then, you are able to begin the healing journey. It’s that simple.

One of the greatest attributes about rivers is, that they permit you to release pain, from your own accord. Through rivers, you become skilled in the wellness of self-healing, and self care. Should you cry, cry many rivers! Let them permit you to weave your way, into a healing world!

