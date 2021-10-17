One of the most enchanting coloring of pianos, is their demonstration of the morning 🌄 glitter. After, they have the power to make stars arrive in the context of day. They do it very well. Yet, it appears that only certain people can imagine the sparkles of such stars; only certain ones.

Headed into Dutch lands and every day observations of the city, one photograph highlights the excitement and vibrancy within Dutch neighborhoods and areas. Furthermore, they are conducted through a timed wellness of being part of the painting for the city. One’s very own existence is painting this urban space. It leads others in wanting to do the same.

Now, that we are moving through such vibrancy with “Concertino Voor Piano,” how do we sustain envision the different colors being awakened within this urban landscape, and its Universal design? How? It’s up to us. It’s up to our minds and the imagination coming through it. It’s up to our understanding, exposure, or imagination of Dutch landscapes. It’s up to us. Nevertheless, the painting aways It’s creativity for a new morning, and a new day! Create the colors through your presence, and envision in the city. We’ll let others shapen to their own pace!

Henriette Bosmans