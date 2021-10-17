Contributor Log In
Sunday Morning Photograph and Song: Henriette Bosmans 🇳🇱

Meditative Reflections Of HENRIETTE BOSMANS' Performance Of "Concertino Voor Piano!" 🇳🇱

One of the most enchanting coloring of pianos, is their demonstration of the morning 🌄 glitter. After, they have the power to make stars arrive in the context of day. They do it very well. Yet, it appears that only certain people can imagine the sparkles of such stars; only certain ones.

Headed into Dutch lands and every day observations of the city, one photograph highlights the excitement and vibrancy within Dutch neighborhoods and areas. Furthermore, they are conducted through a timed wellness of being part of the painting for the city. One’s very own existence is painting this urban space. It leads others in wanting to do the same.

Now, that we are moving through such vibrancy with “Concertino Voor Piano,” how do we sustain envision the different colors being awakened within this urban landscape, and its Universal design? How? It’s up to us. It’s up to our minds and the imagination coming through it. It’s up to our understanding, exposure, or imagination of Dutch landscapes. It’s up to us. Nevertheless, the painting aways It’s creativity for a new morning, and a new day! Create the colors through your presence, and envision in the city. We’ll let others shapen to their own pace!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/543598617520189584/

Henriette Bosmans

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henri%C3%ABtte_Bosmans#/media/File%3APhotograph_of_Henri%C3%ABtte_Bosmans_by_Jacob_Merkelbach_(1917).jpg
https://youtu.be/-cLHjcamH8E
https://open.spotify.com/track/1lHBUzKg6MWzhPEJ0PJF1W

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Photo: Sander vanderWel via Flickr. Used under Creative Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0).
