Summer Soderstrom: “Dress nicely before you leave your house”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Summer Soderstrom. Summer Soderstrom is an American model and influencer based in Los Angeles, California. Originating from a small town in Maryland, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue modeling, acting and a career as a social media influencer. Now with over half a million Instagram followers and having been featured in publications including Maxim, Another Love Magazine and more, Summer plans to continue her success and branch into acting.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Of, course. Basically, I was working full time as a nurse in an animal emergency hospital and I was also really into my health and training at the gym 6 days a week and I loved taking photos to put up on Instagram. I had moved back home to Maryland after a breakup and soon after that, I had been scouted by a modeling agency. I have always wanted to be a model and an actress and live in California. I started bartending to have a more flexible schedule so I could take trips to LA. It’s now been about a year and a half that I’ve been living here in California and my life has changed so much and I am just so grateful that I get to have the freedom and flexibility to support myself through modeling and social media platforms.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There have definitely been people in my life who helped give me a push and encouragement to make such a drastic change in my life. I mean I dropped everything and moved across the country with my dog facing the unknown and uncertainty and I am so thankful to have those people in my life that I know have my back.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Oh wow, I had a casting for a clothing brand near skid row which if you don’t know is kind of a sketchy area and I couldn’t figure out how to get into the building. As I rang the buzzer a homeless guy started running towards me full force screaming and shaking his hands in the air and I literally in my heels ran to my car and locked the door just as someone from the casting crew opened the door. I did not get the job.. but I was also okay with that if that meant going back to that specific location.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

You just have to go for it. If you want it bad enough you have to take a chance. Trust yourself and know that if you work hard enough and put in the effort you will get to where you want to be.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

First and foremost I would say being consistent. Posting everyday, interacting with others.

I used to use a lot of hashtags on each photo which I think helped. Shooting with different photographers to build a portfolio. Shout out stories with other models and influencers. I mean there are just so many different ways you can grow and get exposure.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

I love that you asked this question. Staying healthy in all aspects of life is such an important thing to me.

I love getting facials and I’m big on skincare so have a pretty specific daily skincare regimen from my facialist. Working out whether it’s at the gym, hiking or both. Making sure I’m staying hydrated and trying to eat clean most of the time.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

I am my most productive and happiest self when I am taking the time to focus on deep breathing and meditation, getting all of my thoughts on to paper with journaling. Even doing a digital detox while spending time in a park reading with my bare feet in the grass or being a beach bum. Those things really help clear my mind and reduce any stress in my life.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Give yourself an at-home spa day to really just focus on your wellbeing.

Dress nicely before you leave your house. You will automatically feel more confident and beautiful.

Spend less time comparing yourself to others and more time focused on how to love yourself.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

I don’t think it was one specific thing that made an impact all by itself. It was more like staying consistent with a lot of different self-help books and podcasts and having a mentor to look up to.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

I don’t think I have tried anything too crazy yet. I’ve done acupuncture and cupping but those seem to be pretty normal treatments. I did get a face massage where they did almost like a stem treatment on the muscles in your face and it felt so weird!

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I think that something as simple as if we all came together to spread kindness and love to everyone around us would make such a huge difference in the world. We don’t spread enough of it.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

That’s amazing! I have such a difficult time with this question. Honestly, I am so incredibly inspired by Margot Robbie and the way she portrays her character in each phenomenal film that she does. She is such a great role model.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

They can easily find me on social media platforms with just my name, Summer Soderstrom!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!

Thank you so much!