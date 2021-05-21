Summer Love Friday: Chris Trousdale

Over and over you simply have to ask yourself just what is it about summertime, which illuminates the very tapestry of love? Could it be the brightness of the sun? Could it be the radiant vibes? Evenmoreso, is it also the very colors, representing the summer sun? Well, it could be all of that.

As we move through the different seasons, love provides a different scent and design. Summer love is of its own decor! Summer love proves to manifest into a more artistically radiant vibe! Yes! The summer glow, is real! When you couple that glow with the glow of another, its left with a powerful manifestation of radiance!

Songs dedicated to the summer are what keeps the summer vibes alive and well! They maintain the memories and ensure how well they are performed. From the very moment the summer songs are played, they serve to manifest the reason for why we work and play, in the way we do. Summertime is intertwined into the next layer of spiritual elevation, creativity, and our alignment into the Heavens.

Last, but not least, let us not forget about, simply havin’ FUN! Oh, yes! The artistry of fun, and being free! Having no care about your worries. Leaving past pains all behind! Refreshing! Relief! Releasing! Nevertheless, it’s a rainbow of delight. For one, “Summer” song, the radiance of the artist singing it was a holistic sun! And, the love was, oh so right!

Chris Trousdale