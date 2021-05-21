Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Summer Love Friday: Chris Trousdale

The Sweetest Love Of Summertime As Sung By CHRIS TROUSDALE and His Song, "Summer!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Over and over you simply have to ask yourself just what is it about summertime, which illuminates the very tapestry of love? Could it be the brightness of the sun? Could it be the radiant vibes? Evenmoreso, is it also the very colors, representing the summer sun? Well, it could be all of that.

As we move through the different seasons, love provides a different scent and design. Summer love is of its own decor! Summer love proves to manifest into a more artistically radiant vibe! Yes! The summer glow, is real! When you couple that glow with the glow of another, its left with a powerful manifestation of radiance!

Songs dedicated to the summer are what keeps the summer vibes alive and well! They maintain the memories and ensure how well they are performed. From the very moment the summer songs are played, they serve to manifest the reason for why we work and play, in the way we do. Summertime is intertwined into the next layer of spiritual elevation, creativity, and our alignment into the Heavens.

Last, but not least, let us not forget about, simply havin’ FUN! Oh, yes! The artistry of fun, and being free! Having no care about your worries. Leaving past pains all behind! Refreshing! Relief! Releasing! Nevertheless, it’s a rainbow of delight. For one, “Summer” song, the radiance of the artist singing it was a holistic sun! And, the love was, oh so right!

Chris Trousdale

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/25/obituaries/chris-trousdale-dead-coronavirus.html
https://variety.com/2020/music/news/chris-trousdale-dead-dies-boy-band-dreamstreet-coronavirus-1234624957/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=FgRXH5RJLO8
https://open.spotify.com/album/0HMAXPWzeMtRoEa2gTDFmA

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Zhanna Friske’s Musical Performance Of A Woman’s Glow, For The Wellness Of Love!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Tuesday’s Instrumental Reflections: Eddie Haywood #BlackAmericanHer/History360

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Bringing In Winter’s Vibes For the Summer’ Season!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.