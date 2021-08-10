Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Summer Learning Can (and should!) be FUN!

Everybody’s mental health and wellbeing (including that of our children) has been heavily taxed this year, and countless studies have shown that anxiety, depression, and stress overload are inhibitors to learning.

Nadine Levitt, CEO & Founder of WURRLYedu, Author of My Mama Says Inside Me Lives A Village

This year seems to have seen a lot of kids fall behind in terms of academic progress, though exactly how great the learning loss was, is difficult to ascertain since a lot of school districts opted out of standardized testing this year. However early data indicates that it was significant (especially in math). Perhaps this was due to less instructional time, less personalized learning, greater absenteeism and for many families (particularly in the lower socio economic bracket), and a lack of access to technology, wifi and other learning resources. But perhaps it is also due to a lack of balance between the mind and body. 

Professional Athletes have long valued the concept of optimizing the mind-body connection, but we don’t always talk about it in an education setting. But we should.

I recently had the pleasure of sitting down with Amanda Hill from NBC Maine, about the issue of learning loss and summertime learning, and here’s what we had to say:

Airing on this link and on NBC Maine News Center at 7:00pm EST on Tuesday August 10th

Watch Interview Here

By optimizing the mind-body connection, you can make learning a goal this summer. The trick is to find something your child is passionate about, and then leverage that to teach something! For example when my kids asked me if they could start a Youtube Kids channel, I agreed, as long as they first wrote a full business plan, with a story arc, and then recorded and edited their first 3 episodes. (They are still working on that!)

There are so many activities that require reading, writing, math and science, like cooking, counting, pointing out patterns, building or playing board games like Scrabble, Banangrams, Proof!, or Rummikub.

Some tips that might help you achieve that balance are:

  • Keep it fun, and leverage whatever your child is passionate about!
  • Timing matters! Consistent but quick activities will greatly develop skill (think 30 minutes every weekday!)
  • Balance out screens and no screens, active with creative play!
  • Keep a well-being centric approach! If your kids are fighting you on reading every day then don’t push it! You will only squelch their love of reading. Instead, use an activity that forces them to read (like cooking or watching the TV with no sound but subtitles!)
  • Celebrate the micro-goals – you want to ensure that your child’s confidence is growing as they learn, so that they believe they can and will succeed.

Need help thinking of things to do? Below is a list of 50 amazing activities, tools, resources and just things to try with your child, so that summer break allows them to reset and refuel for the coming year!

NameAboutAge RangeType
AllTrails AppHiking App to show nearby trails and difficulty rating7Active
My Mama SaysBook series and arts-integrated social and emotional education curriculum that fosters a healthy relationship between kids and their emotions. It emphasizes that emotions are messengers that do not control us, and we do not control them!PreK-4creative/offscreen
Geocaching AppApp that helps seek and hide containers, called “geocaches” or “caches”, at specific locations marked by coordinates all over the world6Active
Bedtime MathInteractive and Creative Math Stories to share before bed3Creative/Offscreen
Seek by iNaturalistImage recognition technology to identify the plants and animals all around you. Earn badges for seeing different types of birds, amphibians, plants, and fungi and participate in monthly observation challenges.4On screen/off screen
WURRLYeduA music education platform that weaves social and emotional learning into musical skill development. Many of their resourecs can also be found on Flipgrid5creative/onscreen
DuolingoApp to learn a new language through earning badges and daily rewards6onscreen
NEO Kidsvideos for a variety of different workouts for kids5Active
Cooking with Kids: Food NetworkRecipes and Ideas to get kids engaged in the kitchen4Creative
Friendzy Snail MailTemplate and Creative Ways to write Physical Letters6offscreen
Audible KidsApp for Reading Audiobooks4offscreen
Storytime AnytimeYouTube Series of Stories being read aloud in creative animations2-12Onscreen
Brightly StorytimeYouTube Series of Author Read aloud stories2-12onscreen
The MothEngaging Events, Activities, Lessons, and Videos on Creative Storytelling6Creative/onscreen
CircletimeSubscription service that provides videos of Arts Based and STEAM focused activities led by an expert!Under 10onscreen
BeanstalkInteractive Education Shows where Kids Online can talk with and lead the engaging show!3-6onscreen
Scratch or Scratch JrWhere kids can learn to code in creative ways through games and characters5onscreen
Cool Math 4 KidsMath and Games combined!K-6th Gradeonscreen
All Kids NetworkResources for parents, teachers and anyone who works with children with thousands of fun kids activities like kids crafts, worksheets, coloring pages, printable mazes, dot to dot, hidden pictures and more.4creative/offscreen
EngiNerdsGuides for how to draw cartoons and create your very own comic book!5creative/offscreen
PBS KidsEducational and Engaging Games with additional Parent Resources4onscreen
Disney Imagineering in a BoxFree Course, partnered with Khan Academy, that shows how artists, designers and engineers work together to create theme parks. With Disney Imagineers, kids can complete project-based exercises to design a theme park of their very own.6creative/onscreen
KidStir Subscription BoxMonthly cooking kits that give recipes, grocery lists, supplies, and promote cooking with the family!4-14offscreen
KiwiCoVariety of Monthly Science Kits & STEM Subscription Boxes3-16+offscreen
Genius BoxBringing monthly boxes with hands-on learning science experiments!8-12offscreen
Green Kid CraftsMonthly themed boxes arrive filled with 4-6 Science and Art projects plus a 12-page magazine3-10+offscreen
ProdigyKids explore the Prodigy Math Game world, where they answer math questions to complete epic quests and earn in-game rewards.1st-8thonscreen
FlipgridFlipgrid is a simple, free, and accessible video discussion experience for learners and families.4onscreen/creative
Sports GameFind your local sports arena/stadium and take the kids out to a game to teach them more about numbers and statistics! If not, virtual options to watch games are available!All Agesoffscreen/onscreen
Lemonade Day: Power of EntrepreneurshipLemonade Day is a fun, experiential program that teaches youth how to start, own and operate their very own business – a lemonade stand. Each year, in participating cities, youth have the opportunity to experience entrepreneurship by setting up their business during their city’s community-wide Lemonade Day.7creative
TIME for KidsEducational Articles around a Variety of TopicsK-6onscreen
The Ultimate Guide to Virtual Museum Resources | MCNResources for In person and Online MuseumsAll Agesonscreen
Crash CourseCrash Course is one of the best ways to educate yourself, your classmates, and your family on YouTube! From courses like Astronomy to US History and Anatomy & Physiology it’s got you covered with an awesome variety of AP high school curriculum topics.K-12onscreen
Circle Round : NPRCreative story podcast that focuses on folktales from around the world and ends on a strong, important message.5offscreen
Podcasts | Brains OnPodcast around how things function in the world from a fun, hilarious, scientific viewpoint!7offscreen
Stories PodcastStories Podcast performs a new story every week, drawing from a variety of sources and a variety of styles. There are retellings of classics like Snow White, some folktales, and myths from around the world, as well as original stories.All Agesoffscreen
National Geographic KidsVideos and Games that educate about kids about animals in a fun and engagin wayAll Agesonscreen
Exploratorium The Museum of Science, Art and Human PerceptionLearn at Home Online Activities with a vast collection of experiments, resources, and online events to engage kids in the joys of science!8-18onscreen
iMovieTurn videos into high quality movies through editing features, sounds, and more!7onscreen
GaragebandA fully equipped music creation studio right inside your Mac or iPhone. Perfect for song writing, recording or Podcasting!4onscreen / creative
Sesame StreetA hub filled with engaging videos, playful learning activities, and ways to help families stay physically and mentally healthy2onscreen
How Stuff WorksAn education website that explains thousands of topics, ranging from the flu to black holes to conspiracy theories, with video and illustrations!12onscreen
Fun BrainOnline educational games for math, grammar, science, spelling, history and more3onscreen
Nick JrPreschool learning games and resources that feature characters from your favorite Nick Jr. shows!3onscreen
ScholasticFun magazine style learning games and other books and resources for kids of all ages!3onscreen
Proof!Fun, fast-paced math game, where you make an equation, shout the result, show the proof and keep the cards!9offscreen
RummikubA tile based numbers game combining rummy with mahjong, requirng strategy and luck – also have Rummikub Jr for younger kids8offscreen
ScrabbleThe original word game where you win points by spelling out words on a board5offscreen
BananagramsA fun and fast paced word game promoting literacy, includes a kids edition7offscreen
News-O-MaticAn educational resource for young readers, publishing interactive daily news content to teach 21st century skillsK-8onscreen

Nadine Levitt, Founder & CEO at WURRLYedu

Nadine is a Swiss-born German, Kiwi, US transplant, and founder of the music technology company, Wurrly, LLC. She began her career as a lawyer but after 6 years of practice, she began to pursue a career in music as a professional opera singer and songwriter. She has performed extensively all over the United States and the world, sharing the stage with David Foster, Andrea Boccelli, Kiri Te Kanawa, Roger Daltry, Christina Perri, and Steven Tyler to name a few. Passionate about music in schools she sits on the national board of Little Kids Rock, and in 2016 led the development of the music education platform WURRLYedu, which empowers student voices and makes it easy to bring a fun and effective music education to schools. Nadine is also an author of children's books, including the My Mama Says book series, which teaches kids to identify, acknowledge and direct their emotions.

