Summer Holiday Checklist for Staycations

Do you want to take a summer holiday this year? Then a staycation is looking more and more likely for many in 2020. This is when someone goes on holiday in their surrounding area, or in their native country, enjoying all the attractions of the region, just like an overseas tourist would!

From the beaches of Cornwall to the spectacular Lake District, from the historic museums of Liverpool to London’s nightlife, there are so many places to visit in the UK that are perfect for a staycation.

Even though going on holiday in the UK seems like less of an ordeal than going abroad, there are some things to remember before you go.

Get Travel Insurance

You should get insurance even if you are holidaying in the UK as this means that you are more likely to be covered in case you need to cancel your trip last minute due to an emergency, or if a hotel closes down and does not offer a refund, or if you need to make an emergency journey home. Domestic travel insurance is often a lot cheaper and is a great way to ensure peace of mind when on a staycation.

Use search engines and travel sites to find the cheapest deals

Hotels in the UK can be pricey, so it is a great idea to try to find the cheapest option possible. Using travel sites and search engines like Booking.com or Agoda can help you find some good deals. Here are some more tips to find a cheap hotel in the UK.

Prepare for all weathers

Across the UK, the weather can be unpredictable at best. When planning your summer staycation, make sure you pack summer clothes, but also raingear and warmer garments too. The weather can change rapidly, and it is important to always be prepared.

Research the best tourist spots

There are so many hidden spots in the UK, from beautiful beaches to historical castles. Check out Visit England’s website to research your chosen area. It’s a great idea to compile a list of the places that you want to visit, bearing in mind who you will be travelling with, and create a rough itinerary considering what to do on each day.

Are you ready for your staycation?

Even if we cannot go abroad right now, there are plenty of places to enjoy in Great Britain itself. Use this time to think about all the amazing places in the country that you have not yet seen and plan a staycation that you will not be forgetting in a hurry!