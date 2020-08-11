Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Summer FOMO?

There's still time to recover, if you choose to!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Dear Summer,

I know that you are here, but I haven’t really felt your presence in the way that I want to and in the way that I have grown accustomed to over the years.  I miss you, summer!

Admittedly, in my hyper-vigilance, I’ve kind of ignored your carefree spirit and healing presence.   

I find myself folding laundry instead of playing outside, worrying about wearing masks instead of splashing in the pool, dreaming about a more carefree time with friends instead of actually doing something about it.  In the light of my sister’s recent cancer diagnosis, I am trading in my wine for dandelion tea, and swapped my back to school shopping list for Hepa- filter research (in case school actually starts).  I am wilting just like the knocked-down tree still lying on my back patio from the east coast storms last week.  

They say that the lesson you teach is the one you need to learn.  Here goes:  THERE ARE STILL ALMOST 4 WONDERFUL WEEKS OF YOU, SUMMER, LEFT FOR THE ENJOYING!

Today I made outdoor dinner plans with a friend.  A real dinner, that I didn’t cook (and no kids)!  Immediately, my summer mojo was back into the picture.  Building on that, I just spontaneously walked to a friend’s house nearby after dinner to say happy birthday to her 10-year-old daughter, and we turned it into a pop-up party, trading that dandelion tea in for a giant wine once again.  Instead of completing my son’s private school application for 6th grade tonight, I am moonlighting with a message for you (it’s not due until January, anyway) …

…Times are tougher than usual, for all of us.  What I need, what many of us need, is full permission to take back what is ours, to enjoy (smartly) all that you have to offer.  You are here for a quick pause, a deep breath, a neutral drive, a warm and sunny (mostly) season.  Intentionally stepping into your beauty and the grace of your presence is the only way to experience your eternally rising sunshine!  

Susan Ross, CPCC, ACC, CEO and Founder at Intention Personal Development Group

Susan holds a bold vision for you to live and lead with purpose, and have a creative response to life!

Susan Ross is a creative and passionate coach and a former Human Resources executive with more than 22 years of experience focused on corporate leadership and people development.

Certified by the International Coach Federation as a Certified Professional Co-Active Coach (CPCC), and Associate Certified Coach (ACC), Susan launched her own coaching company, INTENTION Personal Development Group, to enable others to design and live the whole life they are truly longing for.

Susan guides people to design the life they truly want by empowering them to create a strong vision, understand their impact, identify limiting beliefs and make powerful, intentional choices. Susan is a passionate champion of her clients who want to find their purpose and forge a new path back to the life and work they truly intend for themselves, whatever that may be.

She has been featured on Fox News and is a contributor to Authority Magazine and Thrive Global. She has studied with the renowned Co-Active Training Institute, is Dare to Lead trained (a courage-building program based on the research of Dr. Brené Brown), and holds an M.A. in Organizational Psychology from Teachers College, Columbia University.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How to Help Your Teen Transition Back to School with Ease

by Claire Ketchum
Community//

I Am Living Proof Of The American Dream: With Vanessa Malzahn Founder of Leela Ryan Dog Biscuits

by Yitzi Weiner
Courtesy of Bloomicon / Shutterstock
Wisdom//

Setting Your Summer Goals? Read These 6 Quick Tips First

by Nicolas Cole

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.