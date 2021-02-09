Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Summer Engagement Activities for Students

Summer Engagement Activities for Students

The last thing our students think about over the summer is their education. However, ensuring that a student remains scholastically engaged over the summer not only has the potential to build their interests and intelligence but can help them maintain a competitive edge once the new school year begins. The following activities are recommended by educational professionals and will help prepare your student for the next school year. 

Promote Summer Reading

Whether it’s through a local library or a program created by the school library, summer reading is a great way to make sure your student continues to work on their reading skills. Some districts make summer reading lists mandatory and as parents in a district without a mandatory summer reading list, and it’s important to encourage your student to read. The subjects read do not have to be heavy or academic, but the important thing is encouraging children to enjoy reading and not look at it in a negative light.

Go On Learning-Based Excursions

Certain family outings over the summer can encourage learning without your student even realizing it! Trips to the local museums, theatre, zoo, aquarium, and other historical locations are a great way to instill a little bit of learning while still having fun!

Online Learning Courses and Apps

Online educational programs continue to be released every summer and offer students the chance to brush up on skills they might have learned at the beginning of the last school year. Most of these programs are game based and make learning fun while also encouraging creativity in younger students. 

Any app store whether you use an Apple or Android device will have a wide variety of apps that are built to help students brush up on their vocabulary or practice their addition and subtraction skills. 

Volunteering

Summer is the best time to get older students involved in things happening in the community by volunteering for local organizations. While it provides valuable experience through the development of leadership and job skills, it also can point them toward a potential career opportunity and build a professional network within the community. 

Arts and Crafts

Whether it’s borrowing a cookbook from the local library and following a step by step recipe, coloring in a coloring book or taking an art class at a local art college or craft store, working on arts and craft projects over the summer helps foster creativity. It also means they’re doing something physical instead of sitting in front of a computer or TV screen playing video games.

As parents, we are in a great position to help get our students ready for the next school year. You know your child and know how to help turn their interest into great learning opportunities this summer! 

    Shannon Burton, New York Educational Professional

    Dr. Shannon Burton is a High School Principal and Professor of Education with experience in business, healthcare, and Mathematics. He is a sought out educator with a vast amount of experience training future teachers throughout the state of New York.

    Dr. Shannon Burton got his educational start as a public school math teacher in Yonkers, New York. After 8 year successful years in that position, he moved into the role of Assistant Principal for Mathematics and Public relations. In addition, Dr. Burton has also served as a middle school principal in inner-city New York. In this role, Dr. Burton worked to help close the achievement gap. With his help, students graduated from 8th grade with over 9 New York State Regents Examinations completed.

    Dr. Shannon Burton has also spearheaded the opening of a new middle school which is currently under candidacy for the International Baccalaureate Program. He also serves as a visiting professor for a variety of local universities in New York. In this role, he teaches a variety of graduate and undergraduate level courses in business, mathematics, and education.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

