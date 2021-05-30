Sumit De of TOPdesk UK: “Number one is employee and customer engagement”

…Number one is employee and customer engagement. The way we want to communicate with each other has been digitalised. In fact, 72% of organizations say their customers desire the ability to self-solve their problems. This means instead of calling us up or emailing, they want to be able to log onto a self-service portal and find the knowledge themselves. We must recognize and act on this desire. And digital transformation is the way to do this.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sumit De from TOPdesk UK.

Sumit is Head of UK Consultancy at TOPdesk and an expert in digital transformation. He has worked with service organisations all over the world to improve their service management processes and strategies. Sumit has worked at TOPdesk, a global IT service management company with 16 offices worldwide and over 750 global employees, for over nine years.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My first forage into the world of digital transformation came at TOPdesk over nine years ago, when I was guiding companies to drive transformation in their business as a Service Management Consultant. A few years ago, I took the opportunity to lead the team as Head of UK Consultancy and, since then, the mindset of digital transformation has fascinated me. Therefore, my career thus far has been filled with first-hand experience of this and putting it into action.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

One of the first projects I worked on, I turned up to the kick-off meeting where the client had already created a project plan with a four-week timeline. I soon realised that I had made the rookie mistake of not explaining in advance that the kick-off would be our planning time to create this plan and in reality, the project was going to take around four months from start to finish, not four weeks. After overcoming the initially reality check and associated raised eyebrows, we managed to make it a success by focusing on what the most valuable and feasible path was. But this experience made me realise two things: firstly, always remember to manage expectations and if you’re unsure then ask; and, secondly, regardless of how hairy a situation might get, if you focus on what is possible and is most valuable you will often reach a successful outcome.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My boss for over nine years, Rafael Oliveira, has been a great figure in my career. He had experience in the Head of UK Consultancy role before me, so I have always really valued his opinion. From my perspective, he always provided me with the freedom and responsibility to really explore the ideas that I have. I see myself an intrapreneur, so I don’t want somebody holding my hand every day and Rafael always provided me with the ingredients to thrive — he provided freedom but also an open-door. I’ve always had somebody I could count on to discuss ideas, get a second opinion, or test a theory. There was always a really happy balance in our relationship which has contributed to all the success that I have had.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

A book that really resonated with me is: Good vibes, good life. The book discusses the law of vibrations and the law of attraction. You may be thinking, what’s this got to do with business? Well, primarily it’s looking at mindset and how it drives everything we do whether it’s moving forward in business, helping a customer, or personal life goals. On a basic level, the law of vibrations refers to using high energy to create more energy and the law of attraction says by having this high energy you’ll attract even more energy. I have always used this approach to life personally and in business. I truly believe that it’s up to us how we react to situations, if we respond with positivity, we can grow to be more positive. And then positivity will be attracted to us. The same works for negativity.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

TOPdesk’s purpose and vision is very focused on helping our customer and delivering service excellence. Our motto is ‘happy employees make happy customers’, so this focus starts with our people. By giving them the autonomy and trust to experiment, innovate, and develop, we believe our people are the key to delivering true value to our customers. And the way to do this is by building partnerships. These client partnerships go above and beyond TOPdesk just being a supplier of software. They are vital, especially when it comes to the realm of digital transformation, because it’s not just a one-time thing — digital transformation is continuous. So, we work with our customers to achieve this, focusing on their needs and goals and supporting them where possible. And we’re constantly developing ourselves to be able to continuously add value.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

One of the current projects we are working on is around business value. Often organisations look at singular projects as their way to drive value, but we want to really help the long-term development of these businesses through continuous value delivery. Therefore, the aim of the project is to establish what value is for these organisations as a north star, and then assist them in truly transforming their services to achieve this over the long term. It translates to business value being the driver of our long-term plans, not just one project.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Simply put, digital transformation is the modernisation of an organisation and the way it works through the use of technology. Digital transformation disrupts the way a business operates — and we’ve moved into an era where this disruption is essential. We must transform our manual norm to be able to stay ahead or keep up with our industries.

A great example to answer the ‘why’ of digital transformation is enabling better customer engagement. Our customers drive what we do, without them, we likely wouldn’t exist as an organisation. Therefore, we must ask questions of ourselves like: What do our customers want? How do our customers wish to interact with us? And more often than not, the answer comes in the digital sphere. Customer engagement is rarely face-to-face anymore, it’s via a self-service portal, a chatbot, a video call, an app, the list goes on. To engage in digital transformation on a practical level means to answer these questions and find how technology can elevate the way we work and communicate.

Additionally, digital transformation does not mean a quick fix. Quite the opposite. It is not something that happens overnight, it’s a continuous, never ending process of analysis, innovation, development, and implementation. We are always going to be digitally transforming what we do and who we are as a business as long as technology continues to evolve at the rate we see today.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

The short answer to this question is every company can benefit from digital transformation. And there’s two sides to the story when it comes to who can benefit the most. Smaller organisations may have the flexibility to pivot quickly and are likely free of bureaucracy when it comes to procurement. However, with less risk sometimes comes less reward, so digital transformation may have a small impact on them. Then there’s larger companies, who typically have bigger pockets, meaning they can afford to go big when it comes to digital transformation. However, they can be slower moving unless they’re willing to take the start-up mentality and apply it to certain areas of their business to be innovative and flexible. Unless they truly embrace what they’re trying to transform, it could be a waste of time.

Organisational size is definitely a factor of digital transformation benefit, but so is the problem we are trying to answer with it. Those companies who have identified a problem to solve with digital transformation will see huge benefits. For example, their customer engagement has stagnated and to breathe a new lease of life into this interaction the organisation implements a self-service portal, making communication much easier for their users. There are also those businesses that use digital transformation to take their organisation to the next level. To summarise, there doesn’t have to be a pain point for digital transformation to be beneficial (but this is where we can see the clearest success), it may just be needed for the natural progression of businesses. Which is why I say: Digital transformation is for everyone.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

If I had to explain in one sentence what feeling resonates the most with companies that have gone through digital transformation it’s value-driven growth. And this growth is in a breadth of areas: revenue, visibility, exposure, employee satisfaction, or efficiency, for example. Additionally, the value is relative to each particular group. Which goes to show why digital transformation can benefit the masses. If you identify where you want to grow and improve value, enabling through technology can help you get there.

From my experience, this value-driven growth is so different in every organisation. And that’s something we have to remember with digital transformation: it’s not one size fits all. For one of my customers, their long-term growth aim was for the service desk to be recognised within their organisation and to be a driver of change. We started with one small component, which was the service desk themselves and how they operate. We analysed how they engage with their customers, colleagues, and suppliers. And not just the processes and systems they use to communicate, but how people used them — what knowledge they had of the resources at their fingertips. With this understanding, we focused on what the immediate value would be for them: enhancing themselves with a service management solution before trying to help others. In every single cycle of growth, we identified this immediate value to make sure we were on the right path, making the right decisions.

In the space of a couple of years, they grew from a service desk of less than fifteen operators, serving ten to fifteen thousand users, to over sixty departments of operators in their service management software (their tool to enable digital transformation). Through small, incremental steps and constantly delivering value-driven growth, the organisation eventually became one — with the service desk no longer seen as ‘firefighters’ and recognised as an enabler of growth in the business. And they’re not finished, because digital transformation doesn’t have an end point.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Whenever we talk of change, there are always challenges that come with it. Digital transformation is not immune to this. The top three challenges we see are: resistance to change, lack of urgency, and no clear vision. Resistance to change is one of the most common challenges when it comes to innovating and the driving force behind this is fear. Change means stepping out of your comfort zone and leaving behind long-standing routines which can be scary for some. We can resolve this by tackling these fears head-on though the implementation of user groups to openly discuss concerns throughout a project, or having a presence on the front-line so that everybody feels their feelings and voice are heard. Simply put, the best way to beat fear of change is with transparency.

The lack of urgency within organisations often comes from the mentality: ‘if it’s not broken, don’t fix it’. I spoke earlier about digital transformation not always solving a pain and this is where we see the urgency challenge. Having this mentality makes us more likely to be ‘firefighters’ rather than proactive in our approach to work. How do we resolve this? By taking digital transformation projects in small, bite-size steps. It can be overwhelming, de-motivating, and exhausting thinking of the big picture. Instead, we should approach a big picture one small step at a time, achieving small milestones constantly will provide that motivation and energy we need. It will also get us onto the path to proactivity and show us the pain we are trying to diminish is our ‘firefighting’ mentality.

Finally, there’s the ‘no clear vision’ challenge. If we don’t set an endpoint at the beginning of a project, teams will end up moving in each and every direction and not actually achieving their overarching vision. Without this vision, people will become de-motivated with the project as they’re not seeing the value that they are providing. Basically, we lose our sense of direction and forget why we’re doing this in the first place. To avoid this vagueness within the project, we must first identify our vision and the steps we need to take to get there. Then, throughout the project, we communicate our small wins and progress to that vision.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Number one is employee and customer engagement. The way we want to communicate with each other has been digitalised. In fact, 72% of organisations say their customers desire the ability to self-solve their problems. This means instead of calling us up or emailing, they want to be able to log onto a self-service portal and find the knowledge themselves. We must recognise and act on this desire. And digital transformation is the way to do this.

Second is efficiency. Often we see organisations implement technology expecting it to transform their organisation immediately, but they don’t take the time to, firstly, ask if they actually need it and, secondly, tailor it to themselves. Instead of looking for the next piece of tech, we should look at what we have now. Is it optimised? Are we making the most of it? Analysing and making improvements based on these questions will help us to improve our efficiency.

Becoming a clockwork organisation is my third point. What does this mean? Identifying all the components of our business and how they fit together. If you take one cog out of a clock, it just won’t be able to work properly — the same applies to businesses. We need all the cogs in our organisation to be in sync to be able to achieve our full potential. Unfortunately, 68% of businesses admit to working in silos, which shows that currently our cogs aren’t in sync. Digital transformation can be the key to achieving that clockwork organisation. By implementing an enterprise-wide solution (and optimising it) we can begin to break down these silos. Different areas of the business will be enabled to collaborate in one place, improving transparency and communication, and our users will have one point of contact for everything they need.

Next up is automation. This is one of the buzzwords around digital transformation: automating tasks with technology. This could be something like a workflow that detects minor issues, such as low disk space on a user’s device. Automation helps us to take away those simple but time-consuming tasks and be more proactive in our work. However, we must be cautious with automation. Losing sight of the value and skills of those people in our organisation and replacing them with automated processes will lead to us squandering the unique value of our business. So instead of looking to automation to elevate our business, we should look at how our people, together with automation, can achieve excellence in this aspect of digital transformation.

Finally, there’s innovation. Digital transformation is not always about solving a problem, it’s about disrupting your organisation and finding ways to innovate, to be better. For many businesses, they are fine where they are right now. But you should never relax in business or you’ll fall behind. Digital transformation can be the enabler of finding your next step. We’ve already spoken of this being a continuous journey, and it is. Technology is constantly advancing, and we must be on this journey, too. Finding ways to innovate the way we work through tech to stay ahead of the game.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

A culture of innovation is best achieved when people are free to experiment. To innovate, we must try, fail, re-engineer, and try again. If you are not willing to allow people to fail, you’re blocking them from even considering how they could innovate. Nobody is a genius from the beginning, they gain knowledge by making mistakes along the way.

I appreciate that companies don’t always have the luxury to consistently experiment and fail. Resources can be tight or limited, but this isn’t an excuse to stay stuck. Instead, give people a clear idea of where the company is working towards and allow them to be free to innovate towards this goal. They will feel inspired by having a clear horizon ahead of them. It has to be a two-way partnership: transparency on what you’re working towards and the responsibility to allow people to help you get there. That’s really what will create that continuous culture and cycle of innovation.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Why worry about losing a game that I haven’t even played yet?” by Michael Jordan.

This quote particularly resonates with me because I always try to live by the mindset of not worrying about what I cannot control. And what Michael said applies this to the future. Often, we face situations that are completely new to us with lots of unknowns. It’s easy to get bogged down worrying about these. For Michael this future was a basketball game, but the same can be applied to a big meeting, trip, or interview. Why should we worry more about failing than succeeding?

How can our readers further follow your work?

Connect with me on LinkedIn! https://www.linkedin.com/in/sumitrde/

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!