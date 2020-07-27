Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Suggestions for Successful Business Development

If there's one thing that boosts a business' growth, it's proper business development. However, developing a business is not as easy as it sounds. Similar to when a person opens their own business, developing one takes patience, planning and determination. However, there are ways to make the process easier and faster. Here are a few […]

If there’s one thing that boosts a business’ growth, it’s proper business development. However, developing a business is not as easy as it sounds. Similar to when a person opens their own business, developing one takes patience, planning and determination. However, there are ways to make the process easier and faster.

Here are a few suggestions for successful business development.

Learn Who the Competition Is

As a general rule of thumb, all businesses should know who their competition is. Securing the necessary information of would-be competitors is what gives a business an advantage over them. Basically, it’s to prove to customers that what one business can do, the other can do better, or least in their opinion.

However, a business can’t just go and copy another’s marketing strategy. There needs to be a sound strategy to set a business apart from the competition. Use the competitors’ strategy as a foundation to create a marketing strategy that piques interest.

Find the Right Employees

Regardless of sector, employees are the catalyst of a successful business. Without them, businesses would fall, stocks would drop and customers wouldn’t be given service they deserve. While having employees is important, it can’t be just anyone.

Businesses needs to employ people with experience, knowledge and a desire to learn. Granted, not every employee has to be a master of business, but for more demanding positions, it’s better to hire someone with experience.

Deal Responsibly

Businesses often strike deals to better themselves further. However, there’s a fine line between striking a deal and striking a good deal. Newer business owners jump at their first offer, but don’t really understand what the deal entails. Just because a deal is offered doesn’t mean it should be taken on a whim. It needs to be handled responsibly.

Read the fine print, ask the dealer questions and consider how much the business will benefit. A pro tip in the world of business is to always trust instincts. If something feels off, it most likely is.

Developing a business plan doesn’t need to be overwhelming. Break it down into digestible steps and mark each step off when the milestone is met.

Joe Shew, Partner, Chief Operating Officer at R&R Global Partners

Working in the financial sector, Joe Shew has had the opportunity to make an impact on numerous well-known companies throughout his career. After he graduated from Villanova University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting, he started his career at Price Waterhouse as a Manager. Here, he offered financial and consulting services to businesses in order to help them achieve growth and stability. While his work here was rewarding, he made the decision to further his career by taking a new position at The Walt Disney Company. He held several senior and financial operating roles at the company. He was also ranked among the top five financial executives at the organization. In his four years at the company, he had the responsibility of leading the department that focused on offering financial support for Disney’s mergers and acquisitions, including the $19 billion acquisition of ABC. Currently, he holds the role of Partner and Chief Operating Officer at R&R Global Partners, based in Bryn Mawr, PA.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

