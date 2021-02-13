Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Suddenly, There Are Kids Everywhere!

They need all the help they can get to deliver for you. 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Over the last year, millions of children have started showing up to work with their parents every day. Overnight, as businesses shifted more and more of their staff to a remote work environment, employees had to quickly adapt to new settings in which to complete their work. While some people have the luxury of a dedicated home office, many don’t. I’ve participated in countless Zoom calls in the last 12 months where the background behind the corporate professional I was speaking with was a messy kitchen or a bedroom with a pile of laundry in the corner. On one call, my host turned on his video – covered in sweat and panting heavily – having just completed, as he told me, some “killer reps” on the workout equipment that was in full view of his camera. For the first 15 minutes of our meeting, he would periodically wipe the sweat off his forehead. And, I’m sure we’ve all had some variation of this one: the gentleman I was speaking with was wearing a pressed dress shirt and a tie with a professional-looking bookshelf behind him. It was a nice change from some of the less formal calls described above. During our call, someone knocked at his door, and he got up, revealing that he was only wearing boxers on his bottom half. Yes, the world is a different place than it was just 12 short months ago. What I most often see, however, is children crashing the Zoom calls. The person on the other end is often horrified and reminds their child that “Mommy’s at work.” In reality, I think it’s hilarious. It’s a fun break from the serious conversation, and it’s never an extended interruption. These are interruptions that your office staff did not have a year ago. 

How can you keep your people engaged with all of these home-based interruptions? Despite these interruptions, multiple surveys reveal that more than 55% of all employees (the US only) prefer to continue working remote post-pandemic. People wanting to stay home may create significant issues. For example, if I want to stay home, but my office forces me to be recalled to the office five days a week, the first thing I’m doing this evening is putting out my résumé. The working from home paradigm is forever changed.

To ensure a successful work from home arrangement, the flow of information and communication needs to be even better than it was when everyone was in the office. To keep your remote people engaged, make sure that all communication channels are open. Make sure they have access to everything they need and know where to get help. Process clarity and verification are even more critical in a remote environment. Think back to January 2020. You just finished the weekly company meeting: everyone is standing up, leaving the room, and heading back to their desks. The communication between the time the session is over and returning to their stations is sometimes critical. Zoom has removed this opportunity. When the meeting is over, it’s over. Instead of a discussion on the way to the break room, you head to your kitchen. There, your six-year-old insists you help them finish a puzzle. Thirty minutes later, it’s time for lunch, and the distractions pile up. 

Working from home with kids (and other things!) underfoot is a new reality for a lot of us. Give thought to how you can grab your people’s attention, so they stay focused on meeting their goals. They need all the help they can get to deliver for you. 

    WALLY HINES, Investor | Executive Leader | Speaker | Serial Entrepreneur | World expert in content standardization and delivery with a passion for using it to improve employee engagement at Basically

    I have a passion for making things easy, interesting, and engaging. My love for simplicity and structure started at an early age and continued into adulthood, serving me well as a commercial airline pilot. My love for aviation cannot be overstated, and I saw so many things there that could be done cleaner, simpler, and more effectively. Believe it or not, it wasn't about doing things differently so much as it was about communicating well to people to create a clean and standardized result. So, I started bringing that change within my own airline. Shortly thereafter, I started my first company to bring it to more airlines - 650 more to be exact! At some point, I realized that this was not unique to airlines; it was unique to businesses. This was a much bigger problem that I realized at first!

     

     

    No one likes to go to work and be uncertain or unclear about what they are supposed to do. I truly believe that everyone wakes up everyday wanting to do a great job. Lack of standardized processes and how they are communicated is the number one killer of employee morale. Now, I am more passionate than ever about creating engaging content and communicating it to staff, so they can't wait to read it and execute it with their team. I've seen first hand how people's lives change at work when they are engaged and clear on what they are doing. This is the foundation of everything else in a company - not just airlines, but all companies. It's so simple, and it's so often neglected.

     

     

    It's time to create higher employee engagement, clarity, safety, and profits. Who's with me?

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    What a hardwood floor contractor taught me about #leadership, #integrity and #engagement

    by ASHWIN KRISHNAN
    Well-Being//

    Meditation for Better Health … and Meetings?

    by Alex Charfen
    Community//

    The Beginning of 9 Months of Mourning

    by Melissa Miles Mccarter

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.