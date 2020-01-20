Sudden Loss Taught Me How to Prioritize Myself

When I was an undergraduate, I strived to show up as a perfectionist. I studied tirelessly to achieve straight As, joined numerous clubs, participated in social events and activities, and scheduled coffee dates with friends. I grew up with the mentality of an overachiever and prioritized the requests of others at every beck and call.

Being an overachieving perfectionist didn’t seem detrimental at the time. In fact, I was a thriving, seemingly successful young adult and I wholeheartedly believed that I could handle anything thrown my way.

During the spring semester of my junior year, my Grandma suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage in the middle of the night. I spent the weekend at the hospital with the rest of my family and learned that the damage was irreversible. When the weekend came to an end, I tried to avoid the inevitable and went back to school to focus on my classes and other commitments.

It was no surprise to those around me that I tried to get back to school as quickly as I could. I felt like I needed to be at school and try to maintain my normal routine as much as possible. My Grandma passed away on Monday morning and I forced myself to show up for my afternoon classes just a couple of short hours later.

With only one month left in the semester, I set the grief that was building up aside and worked harder than ever to finish the semester with a 4.0. I applied for internships for the following year. My friends filled my weeks with coffee runs and girls’ nights to check in on me and make sure that I was doing okay.

When the spring semester ended, I moved home for the summer to be close to my Grandpa. The loss had taken its toll on him, and I wanted to do everything in my power to make his life brighter and sweeter. I signed up for online summer classes to keep my mind busy.

For nearly two months, I spent as much time with my Grandpa as I could. Unfortunately, my world turned upside down again and my Grandpa passed away unexpectedly just months after my Grandma. I couldn’t believe I was up against another tragedy, but I couldn’t let it stop me. Two days after my Grandpa passed away, I completed a midterm exam for one of my summer classes and received a 100%.

When classes wrapped up at the end of the summer, the reality of the two sudden losses I had experienced finally started to sink in. Physical symptoms started piling on one-by-one. My appetite was non-existent. At night when I laid in bed, it felt like time was passing slowly while I laid awake with my eyes shut. My heart thumped loudly in my chest at all times. The sound of my heartbeat was deafening, and despite knowing that I didn’t feel “right,” it took weeks before I asked for help.

I worked up the courage to visit urgent care. I described all of my symptoms to the doctor: pounding heartbeat, inability to relax, overwhelm, non-existent appetite, fatigue. She asked if I had experienced any major stressful events within the last year. Tears filled my eyes and I said, “Well, my grandparents just passed away. My Grandma in April and my Grandpa in July. And I haven’t slowed down to process how I’m feeling.” At that very moment, I realized that even though the way I was working myself seemed okay on the surface, I was merely distracting myself from battling some internal work I needed to do.

Suppressing grief taught me a lot about the unhealthy ways in which I had learned to prioritize other people and commitments before myself. Despite being able to continue to perform my best in school, deep down I was suffering. I overworked myself simply because working hard was what I knew best and I knew grieving was going to be uncomfortable.

Sudden loss was my well-being wakeup call, and through the grieving process, I learned effective strategies for carving out time for myself on a regular basis. Today I’m thankful that the last my grandparents left me with was how to prioritize myself, especially when faced with the unexpected.