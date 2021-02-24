Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Successful Leaders Don’t Make Growth Decisions Based on Expectations

Lead with value and show why you’re a leader.

You’ve felt it, right? You get off a discovery call with a potential client feeling good about how the conversation went. They ask you to send them the invoice so they can hire you and start your business relationship.

You send the invoice excited to be working with an interesting new client, and grateful for the income that will add to your bottom line. All is going as plan and you want to do it again and again.

Then, something unexpected happens. You hear crickets.

The invoice is not paid and you get a little anxious while you wait. You’re tempted to message the client asking if everything is okay. You might even do it, but you know that it comes off needy and desperate when you pursue a client too aggressively. You’re stuck.

What once started as an exciting experience turns into something that makes you irritated and questions why you still work with clients. 

The reason this situation happens with leaders starts and ends with your expectations. You expected the client to sign up long before you had a conversation with them.

When your expectations aren’t meant, it brings out feelings, emotions, and actions that could ultimately hurt your business. Here’s what leaders need to understand about expectations.

Preconceived expectations can fuel desperation.

Sometimes, business is hard. The income isn’t flowing and you want as many opportunities coming your way as you can get. You expect business to be better. You expect potentials leads to turn into clients. You expect the people you market to will value what you offer.

These preconceived expectations don’t lead to business. They lead to you expecting business, and when it doesn’t work out as planned, you are crushed. It then leads to making desperate decisions because you think that’s how you’ll get the business. It’s not. 

Don’t expect to lock in business. Instead, lead with value and show why you’re the expert the client should hire. Do what you can to make yourself more appealing.

Do what you can with the situations you can control. Don’t let the situations that you can’t control spiral your emotions out of whack and keep you from growth.

Let some situations unfold naturally

For the longest time, I didn’t believe in the abundance mindset. I didn’t understand that if you focus on the things that lead to growth, opportunities and income find you.

It took failure and struggles to understand that you can’t push and chase — you have to make yourself appealing and let things happen naturally.

Everyone wants to work with someone they feel is winning and where they want to be. You aren’t meant to lock in every new client. You aren’t meant to win at everything you do. You win some and lose some — that’s life.

Photo Credit: @youxventures on Unsplash

    Shanda Trofe, Founder and CEO at Transcendent Publishing

    Shanda Trofe is the founder and CEO of Transcendent Publishing. In addition to writing her own bestselling books, she’s made it her life’s work to help her clients achieve success by creating viable businesses through authorship.

     

    Some of her past accomplishments include founding Spiritual Writers Network, Write from the Heart Radio, and the digital magazine and app, New Age News. Additionally, she spent a year and a half working closely with Dan Henry and creating content for his multimillion-dollar business. She then went on to help publish and launch his book, Digital Millionaire Secrets, which quickly became an Amazon, USA Today, and WSJ bestseller.

     

    Shanda has been featured at Off the Cuff with Sunny Dawn Johnston, the Author Profits Summit, Healing Power of Words series, Write from Your Heart series, Write in Paradise retreats, and the Self-Made Success International Women's Conference in Palm Beach, Florida, among other events and summits.

     

    Her bestselling books include Authorpreneur, Write from the Heart, and The 2019 Book-Writing Planner. She’s participated in many multi-author collaborative books, including Heaven Sent, Living Your Purpose, When Heaven Touches Earth, The Invisible Thread, 365 Days of Angel Prayers, Life Coach, 111 Morning Meditations, 52 Weeks of Gratitude Journal, and The Peacemakers. Her upcoming book, Self-Publishing Success: How to Write a Book That Makes an Impact and Publish it Like a Pro, is scheduled for publication in 2021.

     

    Shanda resides in St. Petersburg, Florida with her loving husband, their two dachshunds, and a flock of backyard chickens.

