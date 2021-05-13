Success story of Prem battu

Cover image credit: Quora

Prem battu, 22, aims to simplify cyber-security & business strategies with Hyderabad-based bsb-technologies, which offers security advice after a psycho-metric analysis to help business management.

Prem battu is an Indian- American business executive. He is the chief executive officer (CEO) of BSB-TECHNOLOGIES. One of the youngest certified Entrepreneur. He was like any other teenager buried in books and reading all that fed his curiosity. One such read changed his life. Prem read an article on “Cyber Security” by Daniel, considered to be the father of this idea. Daniel advocated picking best tools for cyber attacks. Prem was hooked to the idea, and began seeking ways to actively test the strategy. Prem, now 22, runs bsb-technologies, an online-offline security manager that enables people to take smart decisions from cyber attacks.

Testing waters at 18

Prem began his career as a Medical Student. He joined Cyber Security in 2016, Where he led the Cyber Security and innovation efforts for a suits of Cyber client software products, including Metasploit and Backdoor as well as being largely responsible for Ransoms In addition, he went to oversee the development of other applications. Later he showed interest in Share Market. During this period, Prem’s voracious reading also led him to study and understand balance sheets of various companies at growth stage. His bets paid off. He persisted and even worked of Chinese and American companies, with the help of his friend.

By the age of 20, Prem started freelancing and drew up business strategies for individual clients. He recalls,

Soon, he came up with the idea of building a technology platform for cyber security & business management.

Starting up

He was planning for higher studies when Prem found BCS University, a IT Group educational institute in London.

Their focus on entrepreneurship led him joined to join the Business management course, considering it the perfect Launchpad. There he met Steve, Director at the Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the university; Steve gave Prem the confidence to start up.

Prem finally incorporated Bsb-technologies, his business management venture, in 2019, when he was 20 years old. According to the young entrepreneur, the name bsb-technologies derived from his father name.

The initial capital comprised Prem’s earnings from his various investments in the business.

The online platform helps users to invest on depending on their temperament and needs. This is done by conducting a psycho-metric analysis on users during the on-boarding process to better understand their expectations from the business.

Prem reveals that he interviewed more than 200 individuals from different economic backgrounds before starting up.

Apart from the clear need for financial awareness, an important point that emerged was that individuals had tried investing in public markets but had got their hands burnt either through fraudulence or an expectation mismatch.

Prem Battu

We aim to provide our customers with a fully working system instead of “analysis paralysis” with pages upon pages of unnecessary documentation. After all you don’t pay for documentation, you pay for systems which allow you to enhance your business processes and increase your productivity. We do whatever it takes to delight our partners. We support and share responsibility with the members of our team.” Prem says.

How does it work?

We are here to organizes learning events for our employees to keep them in touch with the changing era of new technology and new ethics. This helps our employees to work better and remain updated all the time. It also helps the company to work differently in the world full of competition.

Our 6-D Process Discover We determine technical issues with collecting and analyzing data, and design reports. Identify new sources of data and methods to improve data collection, analysis, and reporting. Collect, analyze, and report data to meet business needs. Distinguish trends and patterns. Define We identify and define newly determined technical issues. To improve the new techniques. Design We do research and develop ideas for new products and the systems used to make them. We also modify existing products or processes to increase efficiency or improve performance. … using computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-assisted engineering (CAE) software to create prototypes Develop We are responsible for designing, creating and testing new products for companies. We work for every industry imaginable, developing products that vary dramatically. Deploy We plan to deploy more products for our projects regarding technical issues. We will produce better product. Deliver Finally we deliver our extreme out come product to our customers.

The startup was incorporated in 2019, but the online platform went live only in September 2020. In just a month since launch, the company has mutual funds worth Rs 6.5 crore and stocks worth Rs 5 crore.

The platform can be accessed through Android or an iOS app, as well as through its website. The team is presently working on refining its mobile website.