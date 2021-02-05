Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Success Story of Digital Entrepreneur and Founder of Dropout Digital Big

Success is not the final product; however, failure is not at all fatal. Meet Rohit Arora, Founder of Dropout Digital Big.

In this 21st century’s digital era, the advanced technology has changed the way we live our lives. Electronic media or social media to be precise is the necessity for everyone these days. From staying in touch with our near and dear ones to changing the world for better, or from staying updated about the current happenings in the world to creating one’s brand name, everything is now feasible via digital media in this digital world!

Running a business online is not easy by any means but this 23-year-old entrepreneur from Jalandhar, Punjab is doing just fine. Rohit Arora is one of the new age serial entrepreneurs running businesses online. In this digital era, social media platforms are the best places to capitalize and build a client rich business in a short time span. Rohit Arora is the founder of the digital marketing agency Dropout Digital.

Rohit and Kunal hail from different regions of India, this duo met on Facebook in 2018 and started their journey as digital serial entrepreneurs. Rohit Arora and Kunal Dron are the real sources of inspiration for many youngsters who want to pursue their dreams.

They have employed more than 25 people, and have separate departments for SEO, Website development, creative content writing, and social media marketing to increase the efficiency of their business.

Rohit and Kunal Dron both is such person who utilized the various forms of social media like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to have a successful career! Rohit Arora from Jalandhar, Punjab and Kunal Dron is from Solan, Town in Himachal Pradesh.

All in all, Rohit Arora digital media vision has proved to be quiet successful to achieve his goals!

“I always wanted to work in a creative field where each day would be different and that’s what is happening for me now. Feels like it’s just yesterday that I started out but it has been 3 years so far!” says Rohit Arora.

I love to call social media as my work place and through digital media I wish to provide job opportunities to others as well,” he added.

