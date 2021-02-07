Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Success Story of a Young Entrepreneur and Founder of Dropout Digital

A thirst to become successful is present in almost everyone. What makes one unique among the rest is how well you know about yourself – goals, missions, success points, etc.

Success is not the final product; however, failure is not at all fatal. What determines success is courage and passion. A thirst to become successful is present in almost everyone. What makes one unique among the rest is how well you know about yourself – goals, missions, success points, etc. However, to reach the peak of the mountain or cliff, there are many triggering areas, some are smooth and you can take few steps quickly, some aren’t that smooth and have a rocky surface that has the potential to throw you down. Similarly, while climbing rungs of a ladder (of success) there are times when your foot slips and you are hurt. In the real-world scenario, hurdles and challenges are somewhat similar to these examples.

Rohit Arora is Indian entrepreneur had a challenging life in terms of making his life more than an average one. Childhood gives us the fondest memories but at times there are more to do with the challenges and that makes us feel a tad sad. Unlike the feel, Rohit believed in himself and despite all the concerns in life, he excelled. He didn’t look at the challenges as hurdles. Instead, he worked on solving them and achieved what he aimed for – Dropout Digital.

There is always a stepping stone through which we get to know where we want to head, right? Rohit faced that feel and experienced about living ahead of times by predicting about future. No, he was not into palmistry or tarot reading but yes, Rohit knew that soon the world will only focus on digital-marketing and blogging. When did he realize the scenario about the future? Well, it happened during his college days. Being a pre-engineering student and clearing exams in the third attempt, he knew engineering is not what excites his bones. It was always IT studies of computer sciences, languages of computer, coding, blogging that really inspired him to do something good in this discipline. Therefore, he quit what he was doing, engineering, and opted for computer science. From there he started to learn about blogging and Google AdSense. When he graduated in 2010 he was already making six-figure on an average.

Most of us forget how hard we tried to become successful once it is achieved. We don’t think about others but that was not the case with Rohit. He did beyond his reach to become the source of inspiration and motivation. Unlike motivational speakers, he didn’t go on and about his achievements. Rather he tried to motivate them with his story, the one which actually made others fathom the possibilities of making it to the top.

If you want to reach him out and want to get in contact, simply follow the links mentioned below.

