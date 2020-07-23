Success Starts By Following Your Dreams

I have a secret I’ve been hiding. I can’t keep it to myself any longer. It is time to let it out. It is a secret…my secret… to living a fulfilling, successful life. It is something that I have been doing for a while now, and the results are amazing.

My secret to living… is giving.

It takes courage to give of yourself. Courage is fuel to achieving amazing success in life. Courage allows you to step out of your comfort zone and grow. Growth increases your worth. Helping others (giving of yourself) expands your worth. As your worth increases, your ability to inspire others will. Soon you find opportunities that bring hope to the hopeless, and in sharing what life means to you, others will find their meaning too. One of the greatest contributions we can make is to show up. That takes courage.

Follow your dreams while exercising courage

There are many different tactics we can implement to become successful in life. Success starts with mindset. Developing a success mindset will provide you with the ability to reach your goals on life.

Believe in yourself.

Remove negative self-talk. Be pro-active in finding ways to stay positive. Act. Set realistic goals. It has been said that most people overestimate what they can do in a year and underestimate what they can do in five. How you view success will determine how successful you are.

Success in general terms means that you have achieved the desired outcome of a vision and goals. Success is often how other people see you, however their view of success may be (and often is) different than yours.

Here are three ways to obtain success or to be successful, and lead a successful life:

Build Your Growth Mindset Improve Your Emotional Intelligence Develop Mental Toughness

Regardless of your definition of success, these three ways will help define, determine, and direct your journey.

Build Your Growth Mindset

The greater the growth, the greater the capacity. When we are in a growth mindset, the ability to grow and change becomes easier. Learning from others then becomes the norm. We all need others to help us along the way.

People who believe they are capable for growth are more likely to achieve success. For example, in a growth mindset when tough times occur those who desire success consistently look for ways to improve their skills and keep moving forward.

Understanding the more a person is focused on growing the more aware they become aware of those opportunities that show up. Awareness allows for growth.

Improve Your Emotional Intelligence

Emotional intelligence is the ability to recognize our own emotions. More importantly, being able to identify what you are feeling and why you feel that way. The deeper level is using emotional intelligence to navigate interpersonal relationships.

Hundreds of books have been written on this subject from all angles, however what every person needs to know is how this is the key to professional and personal achievement. Emotional intelligence includes learning to guide the emotions of others too.

Develop Mental Toughness

Mental toughness is about becoming resilient. Resilience is the capability to continue on a path despite obstacles. When we possess mental toughness (resilience), what we are doing is living in control of our destiny, confident in our abilities, with eyes to see the opportunities around us.

Being tough mentally produces characteristics that each of us should take note of, such as taking an active role in communication and being a proactive helper… giving.

Remember…

Successful people live their life by setting attainable goals, finding others to help them achieve those goals, and stay committed to those habits that will get them there.