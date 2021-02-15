Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Success Lies in Seeing Failure as a Tool – Juris Bruvers

Juris Bruvers
‘Failure is the path to success’ is an old saying but it holds true even in today’s modern and fast-paced world. Some argue that failure is essential for gaining success in life, while others believe that one can be highly successful without going through a failure phase. Failure hurts. Don’t feel bad if it happens. It’s all part of the learning process.

Juris Bruvers says one of the most important senses most humans posses is pain. Pain allows us to learn very quickly from our mistakes. Picking up a sharp object, falling over, bumping into things, dropping something on your foot; the pain involved quickly allows children to learn not to do these things. Without the pain, children would not learn through their failures. Without this failure, they would not learn how to succeed.

Here’s the bad news: the failure is your fault. Back up! No reason to be defensive. Reframe that: because the failure is your fault, you can do something about it. No one is great at something the first time they try it. Success comes from hard work, practice and, yes, even failure. When young children are learning to walk they have to fall down again and again and again in order to master the balance they need to stand upright. When learning to feed themselves, tie their shoes or master long division, children have to try, practice and learn from their missteps and try again in order to master their new skills says Juris.

Trying new things can be scary, especially if we are worried that if we try, we will ultimately fail. Give your child encouragement to try things outside of their comfort zone, and attempt things they might not be good at right away. By taking risks and trying new things, your child can overcome their fear of failing and learn that when you take risks, you learn so many new things and practice new skills.

Success is the result of bad experiences in life. The path to success is filled with difficulties and hurdles. Bad experiences in life teach many valuable lessons and to be successful, it is imperative to learn from the mistakes and avoid them in the future. The most celebrated personalities in the world have failed multiple times. The rule is simple: The person who fails the most will win. If I fail more than you do, I will win. Because in order to keep failing, you’ve got to be good enough to keep playing . The best way to measure your progress at something is the number of setbacks and “failures” you’ve had. If you haven’t failed yet, chances are you aren’t trying very hard. Failure is the blacksmith’s hammer that tempers the sword of success. If you want to get really good at something, you have to fail at least a few times said Juris.

Failure is the key to lasting success. Nothing more, nothing less. Just failure. Because without failure, you run a greater risk of being a flash in the pan. And you’re far too incredible to be a flash. So get out there, try new things, fail. And then analyze how you can keep growing. Because, friend, you absolutely will, Juris Bruvers quoted.

