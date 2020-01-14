Success Journal – An Interview with Professional Hypnotist, Zach Pincince

I am Zach Pincince, a professional hypnotist. Hypnosis is the process of creating a belief in somebody’s mind to the point that it becomes the reality they experience, whether that’s on a stage hypnotizing the audience to experience something fun and crazy or working with private clients helping them to change their life for the better.

How do you push through anxiety and what have your major challenges been so far?

I push through anxiety by re-framing the experience in my mind to that of excitement instead because physical anxiety and excitement feel the exact same. The only actual difference is the story we tell ourselves in our head about what’s about to happen.

For example, if I’m about to go on stage and perform for five hundred people and I tell myself that I’m going to do terrible and this is going to suck and that nobody will like my show then that’s something to be nervous about. If I tell myself in that same scenario that I’m going to do great, this is going to be fun, and everybody is going to love my show then that’s something to be excited about.

Whenever I give my mind reasons to be excited instead of anxious then regardless of the actual outcome, I would have taken the most important step of all which is to take action anyway. Then I can either celebrate my success or learn from my failure after the fact.

As far as major challenges, one of the biggest challenges at the beginning of my journey was making sure my failures were a reflection of my perseverance rather than a reflection of my progress. Once I started looking at failure not as an obstacle to my success, but rather as a NECESSITY for the success I craved then I embraced a willingness to fail in my endeavors.

3. What are your main tips to achieve success in any aspect of life?

Remember that success is relative and that no two people have the same definition of success. True success is doing whatever makes you feel fulfilled and impacts the world in the process. Success without fulfillment is ultimate failure so don’t chase after somebody else’s definition of success and lose who you were made to be in the process.

Also it doesn’t matter how good the view is at the top if you didn’t enjoy the climb it took you to get there so love the process of your own unique journey to success. The secret to having a great life is having great years, the secret to having great years is having great weeks, and the secret to having great weeks is having great days so design your life in a way where you enjoy your day-to-day process regardless of what you may or may not achieve – that is ultimate success.

How do avoid fatigue?

We don’t burn out because we’ve done too much but rather because we’ve done too little of what truly makes us feel alive. Remember that you work to live and not the other way around so if you’re feeling burnt out then do something that makes you feel most alive. The more time you spend trying to create your dream life the less time you are actually living it; so do something that lights you up and makes you feel alive each and every day and that will be the spark that keeps your fire blazing.

What are your plans for continuous growth and success?

Keeping in mind that there is only one direction to go and that is forward. The only way that I fail is by giving up and my best strategy for continued growth and success is simply staying the course and moving forward no matter what happens. With that being said, I’m constantly looking for new ways to grow and evolve and am not afraid to try new things to get new results because if you do what you’ve always done then you’ll get what you’ve always gotten so I’m constantly innovating.

What constantly keeps you motivated?

Thinking of the difference I am already making and will continue to make for the world motivates me to keep moving forward like nothing else. My goal is to make as big of an impact on the world with my life as possible and when I think of the lives I know I am going to change and the people who are struggling now who will benefit from the work I am and will continue doing, that fires me up to stay motivated on my path to change the world.

Word of advice for people aspiring to be successful

The reason you are not successful is not as a result of lack of resources but lack of resourcefulness. Argue for your limitations and you get to keep them but argue for your possibilities and you get to create them. Take full responsibility for your own success and remember that the only person you are ever going to become is the person that you decide to be.