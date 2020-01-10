The concept of success is among the most common victims of misinterpretations. Everyone applies his/her own definition on it. Some say success is money, while some say success it is promotion in career. The field of philosophy too does not miss to express its side in this concern, which usually says success is peace of mind.

Wow, every definition is so promising but which one we should actually follow? Well, that is a tough question. After all, which one of these is sufficiently correct to apply to the human kind? Perhaps, none. Then what it is actually???

In simple words, success is not ‘what’ you see but ‘how’ you see. This denotes –

THE MATERIALISTIC FORM YOUR SEE OF SOMETHING IS NOT SUCCESS BUT THE VALUE IT GENERATES IS SUCCESS.

Example – You earn less as compared to your partner but the job you do gives more time to spend with him/her. If the person who is earning less may not feel happy about this. However, if the same person focus on the quality time that is possible now to spend with the partner, he will feel satisfied.

THE WAY WE SEE THINGS decides the existence of success in our life. Now that is a different question how we can train our mind and heart to see the promising side. If we mistakenly miss to do that, our achievements become failure.

ATTITUDES THAT DEFINES THE ACTUAL MEANING OF SUCCESS

You really need to know how to see the right thing. Otherwise, confusing image will create a negative vibe of stress. The actual trick is to keep the right attitude, read here to know how you can do that.

SUCCESS IS ABOUT WHAT MAKES US FEEL HAPPY. You will never see a person who is happy but says I am not successful. For him, may be his undying zeal to remain happy is the actual feel of triumph. Doing small things in the daily routine that brings smile may define success for many. Living life happily can make people feel fulfilled. Why not keep it in your behaviour and perception and see the life as a brighter picture. Try it.

NOT ONLY FUTURE PROFITS BUT THE PAST ACHIEVEMENTS TOO ARE IMPORTANT. If you do not respect your old deeds that were good and brought victory, you cannot be on the top. A billionaire businessperson is not happy despite a lot of money if he keeps wanting for more, more and more.

He is cheerful when he gets good profit but what about the tough days? What if loss happens tomorrow? If he is able to realise that he has achieved so much in the past, the approach is right. However, if his focus is on the current loss and fear for future, he is going wrong. All his attainments nullify with this negative thinking.

FAILURE IS NOT AN ENEMY OF SUCCESS BUT THE ATTITUDE TO SURRENDER IS. Only God knows why people treat the word failure with an intense hate. It is not the actual monster, but yes, the negativity that people keep about it is certainly something unacceptable.

When you see a child trying for the same thing again and again but fails every time, does that bring failure to him? No, that does not because despite the failure, he is trying it repeatedly. Realise the difference and pay heed to the thing that is actually important.

GATHERING MONEY IS NOT SIGNIFICANT, VITAL IS FINANCIAL STABILITY. Even the huge business empires that play in millions and billions fall prey to bankruptcy. In a few days they see the extremes of good and bad days. To be rational, success has nothing to do with the quantity of wealth. It is about earning financial stability and maintaining it whole life. Doesn’t matter if your salary is in big figures or small.

Your smartness to tackle financial matters too matter a lot. If your expenses are inferior to the income, then you are the actual king/queen. Nowadays, countless people across the world are financially frustrated. For an example, we can take bad credit situation that is ubiquitous.

If you are facing the same, in place of getting into stress, try to find out the solution. You cannot give up in the era of FinTech that gives equal financial opportunities despite bad credit situation through loans for poor credit score. Whether it is in UK, Ireland, U.S. or anywhere else.

Conclusion

Life is a bigger picture than what you think. There is actually no precise definition of success.

A king that attains victory in the battleground may feel proud. However, at the same time he adds another incident in the list of his sins by killing thousands of people during the fight. Now who decides who is wrong, who is right.

Perhaps the simplest thing to say on this aspect is – Everything that is progressive without any harm to others is the real success. It is all about mutual progress and a brighter future that takes care of every creature and ensures happiness for all. You can make your own definition but make sure it describes the positive side in everything.