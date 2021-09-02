Success is not measured by numbers, but with the value of your purpose.

There are a lot of misconceptions around what true success is. To many, it is probably equated to the amount of money in the bank account, how many followers on social media, cars, or houses one has. All these are great and should possibly be sought after, but it does not define true success.

To me, true success is about creating and achieving value within your purpose. How you define true success will influence your life and shape the marks you leave with people you encounter and who encounter you. True success is about having the courage to be yourself and not letting comparison take prominence.

This courage of knowing what true success comes from the knowledge you have of your purpose and the value or impact you create through this knowledge. I personally believe success is not necessarily in the numbers; impacting just ONE LIFE can have a ripple effect and change the world.

Permit me to take you on a journey of how I turned my pain into Purpose!…

In (2018) I lost my mum to diabetes due to a lack of care of her blood pressure and blood glucose levels which were suboptimal at the time, and she sadly did not have access to a specialist diabetes physician.

One would think that as time passes, you can deal with the pain but every time I think or talk of the reason behind her death… I choke, as it is difficult and heartbreaking but I’ve learned to cope with it.

During the emergency, the doctor in charge of her case did not give me a listening ear because I was a pharmacist. His ignorance stemmed from a lack of knowledge in the advanced and advancing global role of pharmacists. Little did he know that the management of diabetes requires a multidisciplinary team.

The suboptimal management of her diabetes and blood pressure led to complications that eventually became fatal.

That event destroyed me for a long time; I had lost my mother, prayer partner, and confidant. It put a dent in my heart and confidence as I felt I was worthless as a pharmacist; someone not worth listening to.

It’s amazing how there are times when I have felt inadequate as a result of someone’s perception of the profession which is possibly a reflection of many. Being a clinical pharmacist, it almost feels like you have no significant value, and you have to prove yourself all the time or explain what you do. I find this is mostly due to a lack of understanding of the value the profession brings to the clinical world.

This experience made me realize and confirm how my birth Nation and some parts of the world have an alarming lack of diabetes specialist care, which is a desperate cry for help.

Diabetes is a continuous global health concern with a constant rise in diagnosis and yet not enough specialists to tackle the growing demand.

Prior to Mum’s death, I had a good knowledge of diabetes and was involved in the care of people living with diabetes in my practice; however, her death stemmed this inner desire in me. I began to research further into diabetes on how I could know more to help the people living with diabetes under my care.

There was this drive to dig deep and search and no matter how I tried to avert this desire, I couldn’t shift the desire to know more. I attended seminars and training sessions and got more and more certifications to enhance what I already knew about diabetes. I continued and still continue learning to improve my practice so I can make a difference in people’s lives.

I know mistakes happen in life, but some are avoidable. I didn’t want to be the clinician who caused someone’s death because I didn’t know what to do or how best to manage them, or when to refer them for further care.

I have had moments when I’ve thought, there are more experienced and knowledgeable diabetic clinicians out there, and this can be intimidating, but I never question my passion.

This imposter syndrome brings about questions like:

What will people say about me?

What if I fail?

How do I measure up to more professional and knowledgeable clinicians?

I combat and overcome these thoughts by also asking what if I don’t try? What if I can make a difference to just one life and I sit back and do nothing? What if someone’s life, the life of their friends and family, and possibly the world can be affected positively and I do nothing?

All these questions, help me to continue striving to be the best and fuel my knowledge with constant learning.

Previously, I thought for change to happen, it only required me to learn and use the knowledge to make a difference. However, in more recent times, I have realized there’s more.

So far, 2021 has been an interesting year. I started out seeking to find what I was made for. I wanted to have a platform where people living with diabetes (particularly those of African and Asian descent) could have access to specialists, and it’s becoming a reality. By providing education to people in “lay man’s terms”, I’ve noticed lives are changing one at a time.

To me, the popular saying “knowledge is power” which originated from Sir Francis Bacon, was not just a saying. It sent home the message that acquiring knowledge is the bedrock of reputation and influence.

Why am I saying this? Despite my thoughts and fear of not being good enough or recognized in my role, I keep striving for knowledge in my field of expertise to help those around me.

For me, living out my potential requires me to expand my boundaries and step out of my comfort zone. If I choose to remain where I am and not care about what more there is to my existence, I believe people will be in anguish, distress and maybe die prematurely from a lack of care and education.

Can I save the entire world? No! Being a Christian, I believe someone already did that for me. Although I’m not him, I believe I have been equipped with the ability to fulfill my potential.

So far, this journey in life has strengthened me to get to where I am and for the path ahead.

My dream is to have a place where people living with diabetes can access specialists to help improve glycemic(sugar) control and reduce or manage complications no matter their geographical location.

Now, I have turned my pain into purpose. I know that staying in a place of anger doesn’t benefit anyone. I know that operating in love and providing a solution is a great place to kick-start my healing. Now I have a reason to keep the motivation going for the vision ahead.

My story is my ‘why’ and it never gets old to me.

I know it may seem to people like a huge responsibility to put on one’s shoulders, but I don’t want to die full of potential.

Benjamin Franklin once said,

“An investment in knowledge pays the best interest”

That, I believe, aptly serves as a guide in my daily quest. I want to give of myself and provide an opportunity for people to get the help they need. I decided to do the best I can to create a difference in the lives of people at risk of or living with diabetes.

Hence, my motto is:

Even if I was called to achieve this for just one person, then I will.

About Tonye

She’s a wife, mother, sister, leader, organizer, encourager, and lover of God and people. She is also friendly, accommodating, and true to herself; ever giving within her ability and authenticity. She wears her heart on her sleeves, what you see is what you get as she doesn’t pretend. As an individual, her values encapsulate excellence, service, trust, integrity, respect, professionalism, and many more.