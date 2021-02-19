Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Success Is Not Because Of Hard Work, It’s Because Of…

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
I invite you to think about someone that you consider to be successful. Have you wondered how they got to where they did? What do you think was the key to success for that person. 

How often have you heard of statements like “never give up”, “Keep on going and you will succeed” or “work hard”

Yet, if this was the whole picture, someone working 3 jobs would be successful, right? 

The missing piece is your inner narrative based on your beliefs.

Often we develop these beliefs from a young age. Like Aristotle said “ Give a child until the age of 7, and I will show you the man” 

Beliefs are based on experiences that we have. We believe those experiences and live our entire lifetimes based on certain experiences that we thought were real. I go into details with examples in my latest podcast episode # 50 – “How To Be The Powerful Master of Your Life”. You will discover amazing nuggets in this episode on how to create your own destiny.

You may or may not realize that being the creator of your destiny starts with the process of letting go. It starts with letting go of beliefs/thoughts that no longer serve you. Like the Buddha says ‘ our thoughts are not real, they are just an illusion” When you can recognize that, it will be easy to choose thoughts that make you feel good. 

In addition, when the energetic imprints associated with those beliefs are cleared, those beliefs no longer have any foothold. This is why I created the N.E.W You Blueprint. This combination of Neuropsychology ( Beliefs held in the brain). Energy ( Clearing the energetic imprints) allowing you to take actions based on inner Wisdom is the reason my most of my clients have massive transformations in a short period of time. 

I invite you to trust that inner nudge that wants more for you.

Xo,

    Padma Ali, LMFT, CPCC, Master Coach and Guide at Padma Ali LLC

    Padma Ali is a Master Coach and Guide with a two decade background in Neuropsychology. She helps evolved leaders and executives unlock their highest potential using her unique N.E.W You Blueprint (C) methodology. This combination of Neuropsychology and Ancient Healing practices helps her clients achieve long lasting transformation.

    She is an avid practitioner of mindfulness and meditation.  She loves reading, spending time in nature and hanging out with her family.

    For more information, visit Padma's website

