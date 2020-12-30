Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Success is near to you..

Success is sweet, but the secret is sweat - General Norman Schwarzkopf

Success.. everyone thriving for this 7 letter word throughout their life. To make their life, their career successful. Some achieved, but some still struggling to achieve. Success is not an easy thing to come overnight. If you look at the successful persons, they sacrifices so many things in their life. Lots of ups and down in their career, lots of untold story behind their success. If you want to get success in your life, are you chasing success in your career just do hard working. Hard work never fails.

Never think of an easy route for success, if you find so your victory won’t be stable. Search, find, chase success in the right path, through the right track. Be honest to yourself, be willing to do hard work, willing to dedicate yourself for hard work. Change your body, mind everything to be prepare for the hard work and to bear the fruit of success. Hard work is the only way for success, don’t give up if you faced struggles, obstacles on the way. Never stop keep going, keep marching. Success is near to you..

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

