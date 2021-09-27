Success is determined not by whether or not you face obstacles, but by your reaction to them – Matt Delmore

Success is determined not by whether or not you face obstacles, but by your reaction to them. And if you look at these obstacles as a containing fence, they become your excuse for failure. If you look at them as a hurdle, each one strengthens you for the next.”

Everyone wants to succeed in what they do. We all strive for success in our endeavours. And many of us are determined to achieve greatness. As a result, we continuously ask ourselves how we can be more successful. We ponder about the different ways to accomplish success. It’s truly fascinating how successful people approach problems. Where others see impenetrable barriers, they see challenges to embrace and obstacles to overcome.

Matt says, one of the most common reasons why people fail to achieve their goals is that they tend to get discouraged by obstacles and challenges. They have big dreams, start ambitious projects, but give up as soon as obstacles derail their progress. You are a perfectionist. You finish your project, but you don’t think it’s quite right. Then, you tweak it a little and begin to wonder what else isn’t right. You don’t want to put it out there until you are sure it is perfect.

You need to learn to take a risk. Put it out there, it’s just fine. Nothing is ever perfect. There’s always room for improvement. You have no way of knowing which improvements are needed until you put it out there for the world to see he said.

Some life challenges will rip you apart. When this occurs, you get to know who you truly are. Sometimes, you don’t know your full capabilities and tendencies. Obstacles exist to test you and stretch you beyond limits. The fact is once your limitations and inclinations have been revealed, you can begin to take steps to deal with them so you can win in life. You’ll be forced to overcome these obstacles, which will help reveal your true self.

Your success is driven by your mindset. With discipline and focus, you can ensure that these seven obstacles never hold you back from reaching your full potential quoted Matt Delmore.