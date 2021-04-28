Success is a mindset–Have it

Writer Brian Scudamore once wrote on the power of changing ones mindset because it will see you changing the way you live. He went on to state the importance of having an abundance mentality as opposed to a scarcity mentality.

Success is all about cultivating the right mindset. Because with the right attitude you will be able to sway your way to doing great things in life. Things that are going to surprise you. Whether it is in sports, academia, politics, entertainment or even business.

Lets look at what a success mindset entails:

Embracing discomfort

Success is all about embracing the set of discomforts that life presents you with. When you fail in your projects, assignments and tasks, the first instinct might be that of feeling low about yourself. You could get stressed, worked out that you did not achieve that which you had planned to get.

But it does not go well. Not with your confidence or energy to try again. The best thing would be to rise up and try again.

So whenever you fail in your projects, have the energy to rise up and try again. You need to have a growth mindset so that when you fail in your projects, you will embrace the failures and see life from a new angle.

With a fixed mindset on the other hand, you will label yourself a failure simply because you were not able to hit the targets you had set for yourself.

Let positivity take over

Be an optimist in everything that you do. Even when you are unsure of what you are doing. When you are positive in life, you will tend to be happier and in this way, even though things are not panning out well, you will have a positive outlook wherever you go.

Having safety nets

If there is one thing that the coronavirus pandemic has taught us is the essence of having safety nets because we do not know about tomorrow. Personally, I have had to go for months without a job.

Everything that was happening in the world seemed to set me on a path to failure. My brick-and-mortar retail store business finally gave in. And the failure of the business was really painful for me because before this, I was not accustomed to failure.

I had to look for ways to bring bread to the table and at the same time entertain myself during these gloomy times or else I would go berserk. Fortunately there were a few things that I could do at the comfort of my home that saw me through the difficult times and has sustained me even today.

Trust your gut instincts

Sometimes in business, you will be faced by situations where you have to make tough decisions. It could be that there are no priors to inform you on the right choice to make. But your gut instinct will point you to one direction. Just trust it and move in the direction that it points you to.

If you trust your brain though, it could be too lazy that it will take so long before you make a decision. And this way, you will have lost so many opportunities. But when you trust your instincts you will be super fast in taking action that you will not miss on any of the opportunities ahead of you.