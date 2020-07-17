Success Interview: With Digital Influencer Anand Mayee

Anand Mayee



Tell me a little bit about your background and how you started all this?

From losing my dad at an early age to filling in as a teacher for employment, the life is surely a motivation for everybody . Hailing From bihar,choose to arrange my own business.However, it was difficult for her to stand firm in the male-dominated society. I was Censured and even Demotivated,however, I stood high and made my name. My work now engage ladies of each age bunch as well as inspires them to recapture their confidence and improve their belief.

How did you develop an interest in fashion, fitness and travel?

I’ve always been in love with fashion and traveling the world. As far as fitness goes, it wasn’t until the last 5 years of my life when I hit a low and wanted to turn things around for myself. I needed to make some big changes in my life and those changes were crucial to the person that I am today.

What else do other than social media and tell us about your achievements?

Other than social media influencer, an entrepreneur at the age of 25, and a social worker, own business of Bhagalpuri Silk Sarees and has been a known face in India and on different worldwide stages. My brand named as ‘Nayab Store’. My organization currently has a customer base from the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Singapore, and other nations. I was selected for the National Entrepreneurship Award by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. I have been donned by former Miss India champ Shivani Wazir.

How do you decide which brands to partner with, and how do you ensure that your fans are receptive to sponsored content?

Before I decide to commit to collaborating with brands, I have a few questions I ask myself:

Do I believe in what their brand or business stands for? Are they using their brand or company to inspire others? Are they going to fit with my personal brand and audience?

I want to be able to work with brands that I personally use and believe in.

What advice would you give to those interested in building a following or building their own brand online?

I would say stay consistent. It’s important to set small goals and to focus on what you really are wanting to accomplish. Don’t try and do too many different things. Focus on how you want to present your personal brand and determine how you can deliver maximum value to your audience daily. The more value we give others, the more success tends to flow our way.

How do you personally define success?

Doing what you love to do while being the best version of yourself.

What’s next for you?

I want to take my Indian Brand to more worldwide level and represent India

–

If you are interested in learning more about Anand, or want to connect with her, you can do so by emailing her team at [email protected] or by visiting her on Instagram at the handle @anandmayee