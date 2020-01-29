Success Follows Habits: Here Is How This International Education Expert Ivana Bonaccorsi Is Able To Power Through Her Busy Days

Ivana Bonaccorsi has undoubtedly had more than a few busy days during her career as an international education expert. As one of the International Relations and Partner Development Representatives at the University of California San Diego Extension International Programs, Ivana spends her days (and sometimes nights) answering all of the questions that students and prospective students have regarding every aspect of studying abroad.



From the application process to payment, housing in San Diego to the intricacies of studying in the United States, Ivana is ready and willing to impart all of the knowledge she possesses on studying abroad. She is tirelessly dedicated to the education of students. However, that means she needs to employ excellent skills in overcoming stress, distress, burnout, and all of the pesky negative emotions humans must endure — even exceptional humans, such as Ivana Bonaccorsi.



How Do You Overcome Stressful Days And the Inevitable “Burnout” Which Follows?



Ivana Bonaccorsi preaches the importance of self-care. If you are unfamiliar with this new term, “self-care” refers to an action you perform, which assists in caring for your mental, emotional, and often also physical health. Self-care can apply to any activity which gives you a mood boost, while also making you feel relaxed. For you, this could be speaking with a loved one, going for a walk, reading, or enjoying a long bubble bath and a face mask before bed!



Furthermore, Ivana insists that being more organized and focused overall will assist in overcoming stress. It is important to take regular breaks and avoid multitasking. This added rest will ensure that you do not put more on your plate than you can reasonably accomplish in the given time frame and will assist in keeping your stress levels low.



I’m Already Far Past Feeling “Burnt Out”: How Do You Avoid Feeling Utterly Distressed By Life?



To avoid becoming utterly distressed by all of the career demands in the modern era, Ivana Bonaccorsi urges people to be prepared for upcoming professional situations. Most of our fears, and accompanying stressors, come from a lack of preparedness and knowledge. Make sure you have all of the proper information and prepare for the situation accordingly.



Most importantly, when something incredibly intimidating arises, and you begin to feel hopeless and distressed, consider what impact this will have on your life and career five years into the future. Chances are, the answer is “none at all.” All too often, we let things which are not incredibly impactful to our futures negatively affect our present.



Ivana Bonaccorsi’s Tips For Success:



While Ivana Bonaccorsi has a vast amount of knowledge to impart, in the realm of international education, business, and stress management, there are a few tips which she insists are the keys to success. Above all else, Ivana is dedicated to knowledge. She urges everyone to keep learning by whatever means they have available to them. Reading good books, listening to interesting podcasts, and keeping yourself surrounded by people who are more knowledgeable than you are all great ways to keep learning, says Ivana. And most importantly, be sure to listen more than you speak.



Avoiding procrastination will also assist you in being more successful. When you rush through a project, you will compromise the quality of your work and put unnecessary stress on yourself. Additionally, be sure to be organized, ensuring that essential things you will need in the (near or far) future can be easily found. Keep all of your daily obligations recorded, and check your schedule for the following day the night before so that you will be prepared for your daily activities ahead of time.

Ivana Bonaccorsi: Take Her Advice



The information and advice which Ivana Bonaccorsi offers international students will go on to shape the rest of their lives. She is highly aware of the importance of her position and understands the extreme impact she has on the future of others. It should go without saying that her role is one which comes with a great deal of stress, and demands an exceptional level of stress-management.



It is evident that Ivana Bonaccorsi, who has risen to prominence as an expert on study-abroad programs, is utilizing several habitual secrets to success. We could certainly all learn from her tips on managing stress and finding successful!