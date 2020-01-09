Success Driven With Anthony Sarandrea

When you hear the name Anthony Sarandrea you probably picture the successful entrepreneur and while that is certainly the case, it doesn’t stop there. Anthony Sarandrea is a man blessed with many talents which have led him down numerous paths.



Each avenue Anthony has traveled thus far has contributed to the ever-increasing amount of success both in business and in his journey of personal growth.



In addition to helping create many successful, healthy businesses, he also takes the time to share his knowledge and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs as a motivational speaker.



As Anthony continues to advance in his entrepreneurial pursuits, he is tackling a new challenge and, in the future, plans to be known as much for his acting talent as his business prowess.

For those unfamiliar with Anthony Sarandrea’s work so far, he has experience in a variety of areas, all of which have seen success and have the results to prove it.



Anthony founded his company SiteFlood after working for a large corporate agency and realizing many of their clients were being neglected due to high volume and needed more individual attention.



SiteFlood, which Anthony started with $20, is now a large digital advertising agency and has led to him to consulting several Fortune 500 & Fortune 1000 companies on branding, sales, and direct marketing strategies.

Anthony is also one of the most prolific customer-generators on the planet with a focus in the financial services space. He and his team generate over 1 million customers every year for his business partners.



He was featured along with Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel as one of the “Entrepreneurs who are changing the world”. He is also an expert in the mortgage and insurance fields and currently runs a profitable portfolio of websites that reaches millions of buyers every month and drives over 5,000 inbound phone calls per day from internal websites as an affiliate.



He is consistently featured as one of the top “Under 30” entrepreneurs by Forbes.



And while Anthony has experienced personal success, he has also shown a passion for helping others along the way. Anthony has helped Americans recover over 650 million dollars in debt.

Next for Anthony Sarandrea is an acting debut in Bollywood where he will be the featured as the leading actor in a big-budget project.



“After spending so many years as an entrepreneur, I wanted some new challenges in life and my interest in acting helped me find that challenge.



I was looking for some offers for months now but finally I have got something which I believe would be good to begin my career with. I wanted a significant role in a movie which I would be able to do justice to and I feel God just listened to me,” said Sarandrea.



Anthony has made a trip to India where he brushed up on his dancing skills and has impressed his instructors during acting classes in preparation for his debut. “We are working on an original story which is not inspired by any past films from India or around the world.



This story has touched my heart and I feel blessed to be a part of the project. It really is a great opportunity for me to prove myself in a different field as I have got a great script to work upon,” said Sarandrea.



We do not know many any other details about the project but eagerly anticipate what comes next for Anthony. “It is a dream come true,” he said.