Success doesn’t come easy and one needs loads of grit to achieve it, believes Matteo Cuppari

“One can lead from the top and be successful if set rules are followed,” says Matteo.

It does not matter what your age is, where you come from, or where you are living right now. We all share something in common; the desire to be successful. The dictionary definition of success is “the favorable or prosperous termination of attempts or endeavors; the accomplishment of one’s goals”

The desire and required skills that’s needed to become a successful entrepreneur can be recognized early in a persons life. With the right guidance, young minds can develop into seasoned entrepreneurs and lead the world of business. “It’s easy to mould a young mind as it develops the mechanism to work effectively in the right manner,” says Matteo confidently as he himself set out to try his hands in business at the age of just 14. He’s been there, done that, and says that if one starts at a young age, the chances of him achieving success increases to a great extent.

Having worked in different parts of the world like London, Wales, Madrid, Barcelona and Sweden, he eventually arrived in Italy at 18, to start his Real Estate Business with elder brother Marco. In no time his ownership grew to twenty rooms, making him one of the most successful real estate investors in the neighborhood.

Here he charts out some rules which are required to ace as an entrepreneur.

Perseverance is the key – don’t slow down even if the tide is against you. People would discourage and slow you down. Being proactive will help in achieving desired results, no matter what comes.

Have a go-getter attitude – setbacks are a part of an entrepreneurs journey and that should not deter you from going ahead. You need to face the rough weather and make your story a successful one with your never say die attitude.

Don’t stop with the fear of failure – Most of the first time entrepreneurs fail due to lack of the first two qualities mentioned above, if you have the courage to face failures, then success will definitely be yours.

Success never wastes potential as so many of us do. It tries to make the most from every situation. It never sits and stays idle for the shortest period possible. It drives and strives for the best. It beats and pulsates for more glory, and burns with envy and jealousy at the excelled accomplishments of a competitor.



Success begins when you decide what you want and when you plan on how to achieve it. Success continues with any work of praise and encouragement. Success is accomplished when you reach the end of your challenge.

“Following these rules will definitely help one emerge a winner in the entrepreneurial world,” says Matteo as a parting shot.