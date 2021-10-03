Success does not come easy. It requires a lot of hard work and dedication – Poojan Chavda

Success does not come easy. It requires a lot of hard work and dedication. Short-term success is like a bubble that may burst soon, thus, one should start from scratch and experience all the highs and lows of life. A person who lives all of these and still emerges stronger can be termed successful.

Hard work is the only key to achieving it; it teaches us discipline, dedication and determination. Hard work is definitely more important because it is only through hard work that we can achieve the goals of our life. Smart work, on the other hand, often leads to shortcuts and procrastination.

One such inspiring man, the contemporary entertainment industry withholds is emerging actor Poojan Chavda. Though he claims to have not yet reached the zenith of his career but through everything that he has done in life, he can be undeniably counted on the verge of success.

He has worked on the big screens, television commercials, and even under several popular media houses. His early works were based on his hometown Gujarat but with time he has shifted to several national and international projects. This has solely been for his talent and skills that he has mastered throughout the years.

This visibility has been through his early modelling days at Koovs, Inkman, Burberry, Wranglers, and many more. Even when he appeared as a lead on the Congress commercial and Jivraj Tea commercial he made a mark even in such a small screen time. His later works in the Gujarati entertainment industry in films like Sansaar and Ek Ladki were also widely appreciated by the audience. With such great performances, he bagged several international projects as well.

Poojan Chavda says diligence is the weapon of human life on the strength of which he can overcome even the most severe crisis. There is a well-known proverb “no pain, no gain” hard work never goes wasted. Man can get rid of every problem of his life by working hard. No work in the world can be successful or accomplished without hard work. Nothing is easy to be achieved in life without doing any hard work. Therefore, it has been said that hard work is the key to success.

He is thus a living epitome of “Hardwork can earn success” and is one of the most inspirational figures of the industry currently.