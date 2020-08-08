Stupid Simple Ways We Limit Ourselves And How To Kickstart Change

The limits you’re facing are the limits you’re putting on yourself. Rise about the limits you have set!

How does reading the words of that sentence make you feel?

I imagine that you felt something similar to what I was feeling, which was there were accusing fingers pointing at me.

The reality is that so many of us are limiting ourselves mentally, spiritually, physically, and so on. And we don’t even know that we are doing it.

These limitations come in many forms. For example, when we expect that we’re going to fail at whatever it is we’re pursuing or when we believe that something outside of us is going to validate us or make us happy. We place every ounce of belief in that thing. We’re creating self-actualized limitations. That’s how subtly limitation creeps into our lives and keeps us anchored where we are.

Think of the many excuses you have made over the years and probably are making right now. That my beautiful friend is also you limiting yourself.

I’ve spent most of my life putting limits on myself. I have set limits on my abilities, brilliance, talents, self-worth, and self-confidence.

I even put limits on my level of happiness and fulfillment.

Growing up, I heard that I could do nothing right. It was enforced and reinforced that everything I thought, felt, or did was wrong. The environment I grew up in nurtured a limited mindset and growing into a teenager, young adulthood, and womanhood. My limiting beliefs became a comforting and constant old friend.

The most mind-blowing part of this was that I didn’t realize that I was the one always setting and putting limits on my life and myself because of the environment that shaped my belief.

One day I got the clear understanding that I was the one who was in my way, I decided then that I was no longer going to be my own worst enemy. I decided to cut that anchor and set my limitless self free.

I need to share some truth with you. Changing your limiting beliefs and your limiting behaviors are not going to be easy. I’m not going to say to you that it’s easy. I’m going to tell you that it’s possible to change the limits you’re putting on yourself. Yes, you can achieve the dreams and goals you desire by replacing your self-limits with self-belief.

I don’t know you, but I have seen the resiliency of the human spirit, so there’s no doubt at all that if you want to achieve something, you can make it happen.

Early on in this article, I shared some stupid simple ways we limit ourselves. Now here’s how we can kickstart change. I’ve found that we first must acknowledge that we’re limiting ourselves to be able to make the shift. Secondly, we must be willing to be uncomfortable while making the changes to support the mental shift we need to happen. Thirdly, we must develop behaviors that get us a little closer to cultivating our limit-free selves every day.

My beautiful friend, if you are anchored to limitations as I was. Then It’s time to put those limits in check. Give them notice and let them know that you will not be limited and that you’re ready to be your limitless-self. Furthermore, the only thing you want to be labeled limited in your life is your designer wardrobe! I hope you enjoyed reading the Stupid Simple ways we limit ourselves and how to kickstart change.

Is it okay to ask you a couple of questions before I conclude?

Have you experienced anything I have shared so far? And are you ready to move beyond your self-actualized limitations?

For more support, you can connect with me through the link in my bio below. I hope my article helps you recognize the limits you’re putting on yourself so that you can make the shift and start living free from self-limits.