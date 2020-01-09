Stumbling upon diseases

A long long time ago, I can still remember when my father spoke to me about diseases and our responses to them. He mentioned that we know our bodies best, and we must trust them to give us the “right” signals.

Given my own severe health issues, it is with interest I read what Gautam Raja had put up on LinkedIn recently. It was a reference to the Huntington’s disease, an inherited disorder (and therefore could be congenital) that resembles mental illness. Imagine if the disease gets diagnosed wrongly or late. Wikipedia mentions that a decline into dementia can be expected.

Now, science is such that it is continuously improving and large-scale technology access has become practically free after Google and Wikipedia. Does this mean all information is easily accessible or correctly available? Obviously not, for the veracity of information remains in the realm of human responsibility.

I have been diagnosed with what’s called affective spectrum disorder, and there is barely any information available online to help me help myself. Mental illness requires self-help more than anything else, and when information isn’t available, best intentions are not enough. Here again, accurate and timely diagnosis is a must. Over the years, given the knowledge gained via my close friends’ circle, I kept following the scientific method to rule out individual symptoms, and it took me years of suffering before I could even think of neuropsychiatric help. I even landed on the doorstep of occupational PTSD.

When help arrived finally in 2019 via Buddhi Clinic, the treatment left me mildly shocked at how expensive it could be. I had quit my formal corporate job in early 2019 to focus on my health (among other reasons), and paying up for the treatment meant requesting for some subsidy from my parents.

Another disease that’s caught my attention is Sydenham’s chorea, and the name made me smile given that it is the name of Asia’s oldest college of commerce and is based in Mumbai.

Even if it is a breach of personal privacy, medical care can advance only if people share data on their symptoms, the information search methods, the treatment options and the financial help they have taken. There was a time when knowledge of dissection was absolutely critical for students of Biology. Back in 1997, I was given the option to give it up thanks to my school, and hence I decided to take up Biology in high school. I never retained interest to practice medicine, but a lifelong interest in the scientific method while dealing with illness has remained.

I genuinely don’t know how much more time I have, and hence I don’t hesitate in volunteering information about myself. This includes information on my illness too. It is not peRFect as I am not an expert. I am sincere and I am quick, and I hope to spread as much information as I can about illnesses and treatment.

Wishing you all a safe and healthy 2020. Vision 2020, it is.