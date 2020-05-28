Stumbling-Blocks of Self: 5 Things Keeping You Ill

It’s perfectly normal to be ill from time to time, but it’s something we’d all rather avoid. Being sick hinders you from going on with your daily activities and hobbies. Being ill, however, once in a while is a common occurrence.

The problem is when illness becomes more regular and starts to interfere with your overall well-being. You then find that the frequency of your visits to the doctor gets high. You also discover that recovering from illness takes longer than usual.

You keep wondering, what are these stumbling blocks that keep you ill? Well, worry no more as you’ll find out the answer to your worries in the review below. Well, without further ado, let’s look at 5 things keeping you ill.

1. Poor diet

Could this be what is keeping you ill? Well, probably. For you to recover from a certain illness, you need to ensure you consume a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals, carbs, protein, and fiber. This will keep your body strong and healthy as it tries to fight away your illness. Your immune cells that are responsible for fighting infections need to thrive.

For them to thrive, you need to ensure proper nutrition. Skipping meals, which is also part of poor dieting, is something to avoid as it can keep you ill. Too much animal fat, artificial sugars and processed meals should be kept at bay. Check out your diet, will you?

2. Poor compliance with your medication

What does poor compliance mean? Not taking your medicine in time, skipping doses, and not finishing your medication, are some of the practices that can prevent you from getting well. Furthermore, failure to comply with the doctor’s instructions can land you in jeopardy. If you fail to adhere to the physician’s instructions, the medication may not work the way they it was meant to. Drugs such as alcohol also interfere with the activities of your medication and should be avoided.

3. Poor hygiene

Poor personal and environmental hygiene is one major contributor to your frequent illnesses and failure to get well. A clean body is a healthy body. Proper hygiene starts with you. Ensure you keep your body clean as disease-causing microorganisms thrive in a dirty body. How do you achieve this? Ensure you shower daily and brush your teeth at least twice a day. Besides, you need to wear clean clothes and make sure what goes into your body is clean. Your surroundings should also be kept clean. By doing this you will avoid reinfections and frequent illnesses due to filthiness.

4. Stress

This could be a hidden factor that is keeping you ill. Stress and anxiety lead to the release of stress hormones in your body. One such hormone is cortisol. Stress hormones work against other functional hormones that keep you healthy. Furthermore, the hormone cortisol also quickens protein metabolism in your body. This wastes your muscles and weakens your body. Cortisol, in high amounts, tampers with your body’s health. This can keep you from getting well.

5. Poor hydration

Inadequate hydration is another factor that can keep you ill. You need to be well hydrated to succeed in fighting infections. Adequate intake of water daily constitutes proper hydration. Ensure you consume 6 to 8 glasses of water daily. Proper hydration is required for the optimal functioning of your immune cells. Dehydration, therefore, affects your ability to fight infections keeping you ill for long. Additionally, dehydration in itself gives you fatigue and a sick-like hangover sensation. Ensure you are well hydrated to stay away from frequent illness.

The review above has adequately covered the 5 common things that keep you ill. If you try to do them the right way, you won’t have any problems with your health. Your health should be given a top priority. You need to ensure that you lead a healthy life and mobilize others to do the same. They say when ‘I’ is replaced with ‘we’, even illness becomes wellness. Amazing, isn’t it?