Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Stronger Together: The Importance of Community in Chronic Pain

You know you’ve heard that saying “misery loves company.” It’s typically thought of with somewhat negative connotations and isn’t always quoted with the utmost positivity, but in the chronic illness community, it’s a little different. Many of those with chronic illness have had an extremely hard time believing anyone can understand them.Living with diseases that aren’t often talked […]

By

You know you’ve heard that saying “misery loves company.” It’s typically thought of with somewhat negative connotations and isn’t always quoted with the utmost positivity, but in the chronic illness community, it’s a little different.

Many of those with chronic illness have had an extremely hard time believing anyone can understand them.Living with diseases that aren’t often talked about or taught to people on a large scale can cause feelings of extreme loneliness and isolation. There is so often paranoia, depression, and guilt that can accompany a life with chronic illness, especially when we are young and just learning our place in this world.

As chronic illness survivors, it is often a beautiful thing to connect with other human beings who feel our struggle. Since the birth of Facebook and other social media platforms, it has become easier to join a network of other people all over the world who share the same struggles, ideals, or interests. You can have a dialogue in the comfort of your own home with someone going through the same thing. The convenience of logging on and reaching out can be a source of support that is so critically imperative for chronic illness warriors, and one that should be utilized as often as possible. Of course, most friendships are grown on happiness, joy, and laughter (after all, what are friends for?!), but in the chronic illness community, the most lovely and powerful connections are sometimes cultivated through pain and sorrow. To be understood and accepted by others who, quite simply put, “just get it,” is just an immeasurably wonderful thing.

On the flip side, what’s awesome about self-growth and self-love is that you don’t always have to shout from the rooftops that you are a sick person. Just the feeling of being around like-minded people who all strive for that same light can be so uplifting and not only give mental clarity to the chronically ill but can help in physical ways too.

The significance and importance of chronic illness support groups and online networks have been so helpful in so many individual journey’s towards better health. Many have become more educated, enlightened and strong knowing that these other strong humans exist and fight the same good fight almost daily. We can’t stress the importance of the human connection when you are living with chronic pain. Whether you want the world to know or only those chosen few, there is so much comfort in realizing that we are all really just trying to live our best life.

Because we find this sense of community so important, we are soon launching a very special online network for those suffering from chronic pain and illness. This inclusive network will leverage our years of experience treating those with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome and other chronic pain conditions to help YOU live a full life with less pain.

Want to learn more? follow us on Instagram @DrPerrettoDPT to be up to date with the latest research based information on chronic pain and joint hypermobility disorders.

Dr. Marcia Perretto, Doctor of Physical Therapy at ActifyPT, Zebra Strong Network

Dr. Marcia C. Perretto, a Certified Orthopedic Manual Therapist with advanced training in orthopedic manual therapy and movement sciences. She specializes in treating patients with genetic collagen disorders and has a special passion for those with hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. He goal is to help people work around their difficulties. ​ A one-time semi-professional figure skater who has had three hip surgeries, and has hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome herself, she knows firsthand the pain of injuries and the challenge of full rehabilitation.

Dr. Perretto has a special interest in the treatment of the joint instabilities including hypermobility syndrome, Ehnlers-Danlos syndrome, and hip labral tear rehabilitation to which she has dedicated special attention. She has dedicated herself to study the neuroscience of pain and its in pact on peoples lives and has developed a special approach to address the neuromyofascial pain syndromes. ​

 Dr. Perretto is part of the UHealth – University of Miami Human Genetics research team, where she studies hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and Hypermobility Spectrum Disorders. She has served as a clinical instructor for Nova Southeastern University and Florida International University for the Entry Level Doctor of Physical Therapy Program. She is an educator and recognized speaker both nationally and internationally in the areas of orthopedics, neurosciences, genetic collagen disorders and hypermobility spectrum disorders. ​

After she acquired her Bachelor’s degree in Physical Therapy at a recognized catholic university in south Brazil, Dr. Perretto completed her transition to Doctor of Physical Therapy degree at Nova Southeastern University. Later she completed her Manual Therapy Certification at the Ola Grimsby Institute in California and a Health Coach Training program with the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in New York, where she learned more than 100 dietary theories and a holistic approach to wellness.

She continuously develop her knowledge and training in movement sciences, neuroscience of pain and hypermobility syndromes and has developed advanced skills in the use of the NEURAC Redcord, a Norwegian system of musculoskeletal treatment for patients with joint instability. Dr. Perretto is the first to offer NEURAC Redcord treatment in Boca Raton. ​

She is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), , National Strength and Conditioning Association, and the World Confederation for Physical Therapy.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Three Lessons About Gratitude From Living with a Chronic Illness

by Carolyn Rivkees
Well-Being//

Stop Looking For The ONE Thing That Will Cure You

by Shannon Harvey
Community//

Living in the Limbo of Chronic Illness

by Mary Wilson

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.