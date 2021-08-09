Strong women are Not the wrong women

Empowered at the peak of being your own option – Choose YOU!

“The divine feminine is often the force of life itself, from which we all stem, and working with it is a way to acknowledge the creator in each of us and the spirit of protection, courage, and love. Many of us have tales of overcoming, of manifesting—creating things from the power of thought alone—and of composed strength. While our stories and territories vary, us women have one great common thread: we have all found our own power. And through our stories, and perhaps a bit of faith here and magic there, we will empower each other.” ~ Jyothika Persadh

Image created by DARJYO @Restart

Characteristics of Mentally Strong Women

The world is made of numerous remarkable women alongside the many overwhelming changes being made by women who recognize their importance and contributions. We are impacting live in countless ways. In south Africa, today is a day dedicated to the women who took a stand and fought for their rights and the rights of the future generations at the depths of equality now rising. Equality may not be at its peak, but the gap has certainly drawn closer for each woman to reach out and strive.

Confidence

Confidence is a HUGE part of being mentally strong. Being confident highlights self-love, and it helps us to stay away from making comparisons. We are happy in our own skin and at peace in our minds. Being confident is a great comfort. We can always go the extra mile by sharing our confidence with others, but its also vital to consider long and hard… being confident is a personal accomplishment!

Being Productive vs. Being busy

Our minds want to feel accomplished. Learning how to identify what is worth the time of priority is a much-needed skill in order to balance out our senses. Spending time on worthy causes and important matters keeps our minds sharp and our hearts fulfilled. Mentally strong women are constantly asking, “What else can I fit into my day?” This is a good way of thinking, but it is also very important to take breaks, breathe, and not overwhelm ourselves. Know the difference!

Optimistic & Positive

Mentally strong women see the glass as half full and not half empty. We want to share the good vibes everywhere we go. It may not always be possible to display optimism and positivity at all times, but we want to do our best to keep a growth mindset as often as we can. Our brightness greatly impacts our moods and others’ moods as well. Bask in your glorious moment to shine!

Manifest for your utmost Best

Being a “go-getter” or having a “can-do” attitude is putting dreams into action. It is envisioning great opportunities in the future. When we envision positive outcomes, we are more likely to achieve those visions. Our minds thrive on creative and critical thinking. Chasing our dreams and working to make our powerful thoughts a wonderful reality of manifestations and it is a refreshing perspective to have if absorbing your power and churning out results is your thing.

Fearless

Mentally strong women face their fears, problems, and issues. We confront them directly, and we do not run away from them. Identify the difference between confrontation and conflict – We all run into different fears throughout our lives, but it is how we handle them that will determine the outcome. We all have it in us to face our fears, but sometimes we don’t know how to do so. Time is the best solution to this confusion. We shouldn’t have to rush to overcome a fear, but we should definitely start taking steps toward the ultimate goal of overcoming the fear. Slow and steady often wins the race here!

Caring

Mentally strong women take care of themselves, while also caring for others. It is necessary for us to develop positive relationships with ourselves. We all want to be happy, and I recently realized that most of us who ‘practice’ the concept of being kind, are the happiest – or something close to that feeling in those moments of kindness. We feel good about ourselves when we are kind, and others want to be around us when we show kindness. This all intuitively creates space for the need to care and nurture. We are at our best when we are caring and loving individuals.

Not Afraid to Stand Up for What You Believe In

When we believe something is wrong in society, we speak up! Mentally strong women do not watch as by-standers. Instead, we take action. Mentally strong women advocate for themselves and for others by displaying support and values in their everyday lives just as they would equally for those who cannot voice their pains. In doing this, their positivity rubs off on others and eventually a safer space is created for more women to raise strength in their voice and their mindsets.

Grateful

Showing gratitude for the things we set out to achieve is a positive way to let our actions resonate with that of others in our space. We also find ourselves feeling proud of our accomplishments, and we deserve to share our pride.

A mentally strong woman remains respectful when feeling excited and proud. They do not feel the need to make others feel any less in the process. Gratitude is the best attitude!

Not fazed by the opinions of others

People make mistakes or intentionally say hurtful things at times, but a mentally strong woman can overcome the “haters” by ignoring what is trying to be imposed by others. Ignoring these styles of communication is difficult, but it’s not impossible. We never want to feel defined by others, so we learn how to look negativity in the face and smile. Let that positivity spill over into their lives.

True to Yourself

Last but certainly not least, mentally strong women are completely and entirely true to themselves, first. There is no need to change oneself to satisfy others, and we do not need to change to impress others. Leading with the steps of knowing that we are comfortable with the lives we have been given is a major part of being true to ourselves, and loving our mind goes right along with that comfort. Live the life that you truly deserve, you are doing it already. Don’t let them stop you with everything that is not your truth!

So; In Conclusion…

Sometimes, it is calming to be mentally strong, and then sometimes it is not. I will attest to being capable of all types of “strong”, but to cope with our mind is the greatest test of all, and we can all find the best paths for our minds as we navigate through life, we just have to commit to the path with choose. There are tons of women who possess these characteristics and may not even know it. Let’s all share this moment in history together to remind each other how much we are, and if anyone says we are too much, just know that they are not enough!

We get to support each other in our individual journeys. Lifting each other up and not pulling each other down is the best way to advocate for the concept of SUPPORT along with the overall theme of this continued generation of women, to be empowered.

It all started with a woman!