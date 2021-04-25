Strong Self Belief and Passion Can Help A Person To Be Successful – Prathap David

They say not all those who wander are lost. This can’t get truer for certain individuals whose journey had them moving from one place to another, eventually making them their best versions across industries and fields. These success stories in the business world go ahead in instilling more hope and positivity in others and help them believe in their dreams, emphasizing the fact that everything is achievable in life with the right mindset and hard work. Rising high as one of the youngest Malaysian millionaires and entrepreneurs is Prathap David, who has proven to the world that age is just a number and any individual who works with a strong self-belief and passion can go ahead in attaining his/her desired success.

Still in his teens, Prathap David is the youngest star in the business world who today owns multiple brands. One is his clothing brand named ‘Black Wolf Clothing’, which has risen to the top as a B2B clothing solution that manufactures clothes for many other companies and brands. They usually partner with their well-performing brands, helping them grow faster and taking a percentage from their sales. His other brand named Harappan Ltd, is yet another success story, which is an offshore equity holdings company. Putting in his money for capital growth, Prathap David allows for a select group of investors to buy the shares of the firm and they get their returns as yearly dividends.

He highlights that Harappan Ltd is structured offshore because it is safer, with a very low tax commitment and simple tax structure. They are also free to structure their portfolio as it is not restricted by regulations in terms of holdings, unlike all ETF’s, Hedge Funds and other investment companies. They believe in investing in only a few select companies and industries showing accelerated growth and the ones that can potentially disrupt the current markets in hopes of a better tomorrow like Tesla, Crypto, Crispr Technologies and much more.

From learning about the e-commerce space from the age of 12 to stepping foot into all kinds of digital businesses like affiliate marketing, MLM,SEO and finally getting into forex and trading, Prathap David had a rollercoaster of a ride in his journey so far. His greatest inspirations at the moment are Elon Musk, Chamath Palihapitiya and Catherine Woods, who inspired him to enter the world of finance and investing.

Very early in life, Prathap David understood that to make real wealth; money needs to compound; it needs to keep on growing. Harappan Ltd continues to accept investments from selected investors and continues to grow its capital the best way possible. Once he gathers sufficient funds, the youngster wishes to invest in development towards clean energy, water and agriculture.

Age is nothing but a number, to which we have attached great significance. Somehow we have given more meaning than we should, and so we let a number to control our life. The truth is that age does not define us, or our destiny, because it is not our age that counts, but our attitude.