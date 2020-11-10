Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Stressed About Your Home?

Home prices are skyrocketing. However, so are missed mortgage and rent payments. For answers, I interviewed Mike Fratantoni, the chief economist of the Mortgage Bankers Association. Michael FratantoniChief Economist, Senior Vice President, Research and Industry TechnologyMortgage Bankers Association Are you sick of renting? Have you watched real estate prices soar, and rue the day that […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
San Francisco Market Street.
San Francisco during lock down. April 27, 2020.

Home prices are skyrocketing. However, so are missed mortgage and rent payments. For answers, I interviewed Mike Fratantoni, the chief economist of the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Michael Fratantoni
Chief Economist, Senior Vice President, Research and Industry Technology
Mortgage Bankers Association

Are you sick of renting? Have you watched real estate prices soar, and rue the day that you didn’t buy? Are you feeling equity-rich, but itching for a move? Are you worried about losing your home or job? Are you underwater on your mortgage? What’s the best plan for real estate in the pandemic and beyond?

Signs of Distress

In September 2020, 8.5% of renters, 7.1% of homeowners and 40% of student debt borrowers missed a payment (source: Mortgage Bankers Association). Meanwhile, home prices soared to an all-time high of $311,800, up 14.8% year over year (source: National Association of Realtors). How is it that there are so many distressed borrowers (2.82 million rental households, 3.37 million homeowners and 26 million student debt borrowers), and why isn’t that impacting home prices? Should you buy a home now, while mortgage rates are at an all-time low, or hold off until home prices are more affordable? Mike Fratantoni shares his wisdom, research and crystal ball projections for home prices and mortgage interest rates in 2021 and beyond.

Natalie Pace: How is it that unemployment is high, concerns about the ongoing pandemic are heightened, missed mortgage and rent payments are elevated, and yet home prices are soaring?

Mike Fratantoni: Mortgage rates are very low. The Millennial cohort is getting to peak homebuyer age. There are enough people who have jobs and have not been directly impacted by the shutdown. They are able to maintain their income, and have enough confidence that they are able to maintain that going forward. We are very optimistic about the purchase market in the next couple of years. We’re more worried that there is just not enough inventory on the market. You’re talking only 3 or 4 months of supply at the current pace. There are not enough units on the market.

NP: According to AttomData, median-priced homes are unaffordable to the average wage earner in 61% of U.S. counties. Where are prices headed for the rest of the year? Will the pandemic and unaffordability pull prices down?

MF: In a situation where we don’t have enough housing stock in the country, prices are going to stay high. Home prices are likely going to keep going up. Even with high unemployment, the mismatch between still strong demand and constrained supply is going to keep home prices increasing even next year, as we exit from this pandemic.

NP: There are still 3.5 million homes that are severely underwater on their mortgage. Do you think these homes, and other shadow inventory, might be a factor in subduing home prices going forward?

MF: I don’t see that as a large number of households at this point, given that home prices have grown in the last decade and will continue to grow into next year. That is not the same issue as it was in the Great Recession.

NP: Unaffordability has become an industry buzz word, yet the situation is only becoming more dire. What can be done to right-size prices for would-be homeowners?

MF:  We see it as an issue of constrained supply. We need more buildings in cities, suburbs and rural areas. We need it everywhere.

AttomData.com Q3 2020.

NP: Some cities, like Manhattan and San Francisco where the average wage earner is completely priced out of ownership, have seen a dramatic increase in listings and a lowering of prices. According to Zillow, home prices sank 4.2% and 4.9% in 2020 in Manhattan and San Francisco, respectively. Inventory in San Francisco has jumped 96%.

MF: You naturally would see Millennials leave the cities and move to the suburbs as they are having children and looking for schools. That was happening any way. With the pandemic and concerns about urban conditions, is this just another reason on the list to move out of the city? Will we see that happening in more and more places? In most parts of the country, it’s tough to tell if this is an additional factor or just the continuation of a new trend.

NP: Your data shows that credit is tightening. Will that impact buyers?

MF: We’ve seen a jump in delinquencies of FHA loans. That has led many lenders to become more cautious with first-time buyers who might get an FHA loan. So, they’ve put in an overlay requiring a higher minimum credit score. At the other end of the market, for jumbo borrowers, we’ve seen tightening. Banks have so many competing demands that they have tightened up any type of loan that they were going to hold. That includes jumbo loans. However, credit being tight is not impacting overall purchase demand.

NP: Where are mortgage interest rates headed?

MF: Mortgage rates tend to track the 10-year Treasury rate. Because of the large U.S. deficits and the incredible amount of debt the Treasury is going to have to auction, there will be some upward pressure on 10-year Treasury rates and mortgage rates. Today, we’re closer to 3.0% for a 30-year fixed mortgage rate. We think that will be closer to 3½% next year. It’s not an enormous increase. Prior to this year, that would have been a record low. I would not be surprised if in two or three years, we’re back above 4.0% again. That’s not historically high, but it is higher than we are today.

NP: Back to the distressed homeowners and renters who are behind on their payments. What should be done to help them?

MF: It’s important either through stimulus payments, or enhanced unemployment insurance, or through direct rental assistance, to help them pay their rent, as opposed to preventing them from being evicted after they don’t pay their rent. An eviction moratorium transfers the problem from a rental household problem to a landlord problem, and kicks the can down the road. The eviction and foreclosure moratoria make sense from a public health standpoint. But it is not correct to think that they are going to solve or mask a problem. It is just delaying and transferring that problem onto another actor.

If you’d like to hear my full interview with Mike Fratantoni, including his wisdom on the commercial real estate market, go to YouTube.com/NataliePace.

    Natalie Pace, co-creator of the Earth Gratitude project and bestselling author of The Gratitude Game, The ABCs of Money and Put Your Money Where Your Heart Is.

    I have been specializing in sustainability and financial literacy since 1999. Over that period of time, I've been blessed to co-create the Earth Gratitude project and write 3 personal finance bestsellers.
    The Earth Gratitude project features sustainable living, clean energy projects, gratitude and protection of our common home, with wisdom written by the world's most respected leaders, including His Holiness, The 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet, Elon Musk, H.R.H. The Prince of Wales, Kathleen Rogers (the president of The Earth Day Network), Arianna Huffington, Wangari Maathai, Global Green, the NRDC, Ron Finley, and many more. Download your free Earth Gratitude mini ebooks and join us for 14 days of sustainability and gratitude at http://earthgratitude.org/.

    Each year on Earth Day, April 22nd, we encourage everyone to power up the gratitude and power down the grid with an epic hour of personal net zero celebration.

    The ABCs of Money was in the top 15 of Investing Basics on Amazon for 3 years, with over 120,000 downloads. I've been ranked the #1 stock picker, above over 835 A-list pundits, by an independent ranking agency. My easy-as-a-pie chart nest egg strategies and Thrive Budget have saved homes and nest eggs since 1999, during a time of two colossal recessions, when most people lost more than half of their net worth, and over 7 million people lost their homes.

    http://www.nataliepace.com/
    http://earthgratitude.org/

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    The Stevens Institute of Technology won the 2015 Solar Decathlon with their Sure House design. Learn more at SolarDecathlon.gov.
    Community//

    Homeowners are Worth 46 Times More Than Renters.

    by Natalie Pace
    Stress when buying a home
    Community//

    Tips to Minimise the Stress when Buying a Home

    by Pradeep Baberwal
    Community//

    The American Dream.

    by Natalie Pace

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.