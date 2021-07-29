Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Stress:3 Ways to Manage and Reduce It

Stress is defined as the physiological response that occurs when a person is confronted with a circumstance that exceeds their capabilities. As a result, they are overburdened in their efforts to meet the demands they must meet. In these situations, the individual has an overload that may affect both bodily and psychological well-being.

Stress can be caused by a variety of factors, but it does not have to be unpleasant. In these circumstances, stress manifests as a broad process of individual adaptation to the environment. When someone is cold, tensing their muscles to create heat, digesting, or sleeping less to study, some pressure may develop.

Stress is necessary for survival. When people haunted it thousands of years ago, it was significant and served as a warning. Adversities are today quite different, and everyday or professional situations trigger this stress response without putting our lives in danger. In the absence of such concentration or stress, for example, an examination candidate’s performance suffers. When stress and alertness are over what is bearable, the person becomes blocked at the other end of the spectrum. With a little “positive” stress, a person may perform better and be more motivated.

THE REASONS FOR STRESS

In the face of important events such as the death of a loved one, financial ruin, or a wedding, stress serves as a stimulant for the individual impacted. Stress may also serve as a response mechanism in the early stages of activation or preparation of the individual for the stimuli, according to the Spanish Stress and Anxiety Study Society; after then, there is a period of high activity retention, and ultimately, once the problem has been solved, there is an exhaustion stage, during which high activity is carried out.

    Mark Hartwell, Blogger, Writer at Dotcom nerwork

