What is stress? What kind of personality factor are you, and how do you deal with it? What are some ways to handle stress in your life? All this and more!

Stress is an element of life that everyone understands but isn’t easily defined. Stress is “mental, emotional, or physical strain or tension.” Ultimately, though, stress is determined by how we react to people, events, elements of our lives.

Distress

Distress occurs when a high level of stress results in a negative response. Distress is most often found when negative stress continues chronically. Distress can take its toll on a person and may cause a variety of health problems.

Eustress

Eustress is commonly referred to as “good stress.” It is when a high level of stress results in a positive response. This is often seen upon the completion of a stressful event that yields some satisfaction or reward, or when a goal is reached. Eustress is an important element of life, something that we don’t want to avoid because it gives us a reason to live.

Personality Factors

There are two personality types when it comes to stress and how it is dealt with:

Type A – Type A personalities have a high-stress level. Factors associated with this type of personality include excessive competitiveness, a fast-paced manner of approaching tasks, a need for perfection, and always on time. Type B – Type B personalities have a low-stress level. Factors associated with this type of personality include a calm and patient demeanor, an easy-going personality, expressiveness of emotions, and acceptance of imperfection.

Ways to Reduce Stress

There are several ways to reduce stress, some more simple than others. The first and most simple of solutions goes back to the fact that stress is merely the way we react to numerous events in our lives. If we are capable of reacting positively and creating eustress in our most demanding situations, we will easily reduce the negative effects of stress. Doing this is a rather difficult feat, however, so there are several other possibilities to help handle our distress.

Get enough sleep. This includes allowing enough time for sleeping, sleeping comfortably, not consuming alcohol or caffeine before going to bed, and getting up at a standard time each morning. Exercise regularly. Exercise almost every day for at least 30 minutes. The important thing about exercising is that it doesn’t have to be a tedious, obligatory task. Do something you enjoy, whether it’s going to the gym or playing a sport or just going for a walk. Eat healthily. Consume lots of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Avoid fatty and sugary foods. Oftentimes, shopping strictly on the outside walls of a grocery store will limit a diet to raw fruits and vegetables, meats, etc., and keep exclude the processed, not-so-healthy food. Drink lots of fluids–especially water. Stay away from mood-altering drugs–alcohol, cocaine, etc. Be with people. The company of others often provides a necessary distraction to ease our minds about the things that are bothering us. Go on vacation. Visiting beautiful places and communicating with new people can help cope with stress and live a healthy life. For example, Italy 5 star hotel presents not only perfect conditions but also it looks like a place for inspiration.

Control Stress

No matter where we go or what we do, stress is going to be a part of our life. The most important thing is being able to recognize the eustress and distress in our lives, and healthily handling the distress. Regardless of the stressor, we always control how we react to stress.