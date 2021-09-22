Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Stress seems to be inevitable when you are working for long hours and doing your household chores. Taking breaks and staying hydrated can release accumulated stress.

Exercise helps reduce frustration and stress, as it releases feel-good hormones. Incorporating exercise as a routine minimizes stress. With one-pointed concentration or centredness, you may feel fatigued, hence resting for a while, when your body aches can boost your energy levels. Practice walking when you feel you have done extra hours at work, as this […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Exercise helps reduce frustration and stress, as it releases feel-good hormones. Incorporating exercise as a routine minimizes stress. With one-pointed concentration or centredness, you may feel fatigued, hence resting for a while, when your body aches can boost your energy levels.

Practice walking when you feel you have done extra hours at work, as this will keep you away from the screen freshens you with a breeze of fresh air. The fresh air helps in relaxing and reviving, offering a sense of pleasantness amidst your surroundings.

If you feel that your shoulder is aching due to continuous work, mildly massage that area, this removes the tenderness in that area relaxing your muscles, removing stiffness, increasing blood circulation.  Take a bath with aromatic oils to revive yourselves. While feeling restless and agitated about not being able to perform the activities during the day, take a break and take deep breaths to settle down racing thoughts. After the turbulence in the mind is settled, play games such as chess, and various others to obtain confidence and start working on your role. A confidence boost is required for focussing on the work.

Continuously sitting for long hours can be frustrating, take breaks and do the activities to enjoy. Sit down and relax for a while with your eyes closed. This mind body synchronization following relaxation helps enhance performance.

    Archana Kini, Psychotherapist

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Inflammation Autoimmune Disease
    Community//

    10 Natural Remedies for “Flare-Ups”

    by Cristy Powers
    good care of ygood care of your mental healthour mental health
    Community//

    Activities that help to take good care of your mental health

    by Sabrina Thomas
    Community//

    Checking Out This Summer Vacation

    by Anka Urbahn
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.