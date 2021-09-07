Stress master or stress junkie

Take control of your stress to reduce it’s control over you and its flow on effects to your personal life.

The goal should focus not be to sustain ourselves in a state of stress but to achieve mastery over stress. This requires a proactive focus on addressing the causes of our stress and adopting practices to reduce and relieve stress. In our work lives, unhealthy social and cultural norms can work against meaningful efforts to prevent or reduce stress. Demand for our services, competing priorities, relentless resource constraints and system frustrations can keep us activated and in a contact state of arousal.

Active stress management needs to embedded into our routine practice as individuals, in teams and in our workplaces. As leaders, we must walk the talk through proactively managing our own stress and meaningfully addressing the causes of stress in the workplace.

Your challenge, if you choose to accept it, is to reflect on the role that stress is playing in your work life at present.

Consider your answer to the following questions and whether a focus on stress management might assist you in coping at work and preventing undue flow-on effects in your personal life:

Is chronic stress a norm for you at work?

When feeling stressed, is stress in charge or do you have tools you use to proactively manage stress at work?

Do you have mechanisms to de-stress that you use throughout your work day?

Do you disconnect, rest, recharge and restore your wellbeing when you can?

Are you able to maintain boundaries between work and home?

Do you have interests that you engage in outside of work that bring you respite and joy?

Do you feel supported at work to identify the causes of stress and consider solutions that can bring relief?

If after completing those reflections, you feel you need some stress relief, there are simple tools that you can try out that take around 60 to 90 seconds to implement that you might find of value. Those that work can then be integrated into your personal stress management toolkit to bring you some much needed relief.

