Stress Management Strategies You Can Start Today

Learn stress management strategies, such as meditation and deep breathing, that will improve your health, relationships, and peace of mind.

Stress is a natural part of life. We feel emotional or physical tension that comes from stress when deadlines approach, finances get tight, or relationships struggle. Stress isn’t always a bad thing – we need a certain amount of it to motivate us to do our best in life.

However, poorly managed stress can result in feeling overwhelmed, having low self-worth, or developing anxiety or depression. Unmanaged stress can also cause health problems like headaches, hypertension, digestive distress, and even serious chronic illness. The American Institute of Stress estimates that stress problems are responsible for 75 to 90 percent of visits to primary care physicians.

Stress Management Strategies

Stress management strategies are skills and techniques that help you deal with stress. Since stress can’t be completely eliminated from life, stress management strategies help counter the physical, mental, and emotional strain from the tough stuff in life (instead of letting it build up and wreak havoc on your body and mind). When you take time to manage your stress, you will have a clearer mind, your body will be more relaxed, and you will be calm enough to deal with problems and worries rationally.

Stress Management Strategies: Pick One

Try incorporating one or more of these stress management strategies into your daily life:

music therapy: Music has therapeutic power. Creating, playing, or simply listening to soothing music can help alleviate stress.

meditation: Meditation is a wonderful way to cope with stress. It can help you gain control of your thoughts and feelings while relaxing your body. Meditation can help improve focus, clear the mind, and open your thoughts to ideas that otherwise would have been hard to explore and understand.

deep breathing: Deep breathing is one of the best (and simplest) ways to relieve stress. Deep breathing sends messages to the brain and body to “gear down” and can be done anywhere at any time.

pictures: Looking at beautiful, inspiring images can be very calming. Pick images with soothing colors and fluid movements. Try displaying favorite paintings in the office, a dream destination on your screen saver, or displaying personal photographs of happy memories.

physical activity: Getting exercise releases tension, reducing stress almost immediately.

art therapy: Creating art to relieve stress can be as simple as sketching on a scrap piece of paper. Try using paints, clay, or other mediums to express emotion and let go of tension.

yoga: Yoga is a mind-body practice that is very effective at relieving stress. It requires focus and concentration while promoting a wide array of health benefits.

writing or journaling: Getting in the habit of writing is a great outlet. Writing personal experiences in a journal or on a blog can be helpful at releasing thoughts and emotions. Creating fictional stories or poetry can be enjoyable and relaxing.

religious observance: Taking time to study a religion, pray, or contemplate one’s relationship with a deity brings many people comfort. Spiritual reflection also helps put trials and difficulties in better perspective.

effective time management: Being more organized with your time can help reduce stress. Having a set schedule and allotting certain time periods for specific activities can help you prevent becoming too overloaded and overwhelmed.

Relieve Your Stress

Sometimes people go through very stressful situations in life when they need outside help. Seek professional help from doctors, counselors, or therapists. They can help you gain control and manage your stress.

