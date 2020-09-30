Stress Management, let you easily deal with all kinds of Stress in life

Recognize pressure

From a psychological point of view, stress is a cognitive and behavioral experience process composed of psychological stressors and psychological stress responses. In layman’s terms, stress is the negative feelings and beliefs that arise when a person feels that he cannot cope with the demands of the environment.

Three forms of pressure

1. Acute stress is when there is a sudden change in life at a certain moment, our body and emotion are forced to leave the original track, and after the change is acute stress.

2. Staged pressure is the simultaneous occurrence of some life changes within a period of time, which in turn brings pressure to the body and emotions.

3. Chronic stress has nothing to do with sudden changes. It is caused by long-term continuous physical, emotional and mental stress.

Where does the pressure come from?

On the one hand, what comes from the inside is caused by your cognition of things; on the other hand, what comes from the outside, such as work, life, interpersonal, etc., will also affect a series of changes inside the body.

Regardless of internal or external pressure, how to understand things and their effects on the body and emotions is the real cause of chemical changes in the body.

Stress and physical and mental health

In life, we are always under pressure from different aspects. Appropriate pressure is beneficial to us, but continuous and excessive pressure can cause great harm to our body and mind.

The first is the impact on the body. Some symptoms such as easy forgetfulness, digestive system diseases, heart rate disorders and other problems will appear quickly, and under long-term and excessive stress conditions, such as depression, various pains, skin diseases, immune system and other diseases will occur.

The second is the impact on mood and spirit. Emotional stress may make a person irritable, anxious, mentally depressed, etc. The mental pressure is even more difficult to understand, and the loss of spiritual pursuit has caused the ignorance of personal pursuits, ideal goals, self-transcendence and important things related to life.

Stress and self-esteem

Just like physical and mental health, stress also affects self-esteem, and it is easy to produce a vicious circle. Excessive stress will lower the level of self-esteem, and a lower level of self-esteem is an important factor leading to stress.

The author provides several ways to get rid of this “vicious circle”:

1. Meditative walks. It is suitable for people who don’t usually exercise enough and worry too much about negative things in life.

2. Clean the sink in your kitchen. Suitable for people who hate organizing things.

3. Close to green. Use the beauty of nature to release stress.

4. Stick to the end . Complete one thing on the task list every day.

5. Take care of yourself. Understand, analyze, care, nurture, and respect yourself.

Stress Management Strategy

Ensure adequate sleep

The first priority in developing a stress-resistant physique is to ensure regular and adequate sleep.

To ensure adequate sleep, two things must be done: schedule sleep time and eliminate sleep disorders.

The following suggestions can lead you on the road to 8 hours of quality sleep.

1. Find out the cause of lack of sleep and make up your mind to change your usual lifestyle.

2. Set your own bedtime and maintain a regular life state.

3. Try not to develop the habit of sleeping before watching TV (or mobile phones and other electronic products).

In addition, about how to sleep more scientifically, you can also refer to the book “Sleep Revolution” I shared before (the title of the article is: “Use a more scientific method to achieve more efficient sleep”)

Remove bad habits

Some daily bad habits can easily bring us pressure. Bad habits include: nail biting, alcohol addiction, tobacco addiction, overeating, overwork, procrastination, etc.

Bad habits can cause pressure on us in three ways: direct, indirect, and comprehensive. Changing these bad habits may be unbearable for you, and it may take a long time, but try to use some of the following strategies to help you effectively:

1. Learning pauses. Before each bad habit, learn to pause, think for a moment, and ask yourself “Is this good for me? Is it good for me? Will I be happy afterwards?”.

2. Don’t let objects that cause bad habits to be placed around you. If sweet food excites you, don’t put it around.

3. Try to replace these bad habits with other equivalent or better “comfort” methods . Some people will rely on bad habits to relieve stress. Perhaps it can be relieved in a short time or now, but the pressure will increase later than before.

Drink plenty of water

When you feel stressed, drinking water may be the easiest and easiest way to relieve emotions and control stress. In fact, many people are in a state of low water shortage without knowing anything. Caffeine-containing beverages and insufficient drinking water are both causes of water shortages.

Cultivate stress-resistant physique

Exercise is the most effective way to manage stress. Choose the exercise plan that suits you, such as walking, swimming, yoga, dancing, etc. Interval exercises with changes, often changing exercise methods, exercise speed can improve the effect of exercise. You may feel muscle soreness after exercise. Massage therapy can be used, which is a very effective stress management tool.

Mindfulness Meditation

Meditation is one of the most popular stress management techniques in the world. The most important point of meditation is to teach us to pay attention to the present. There is only one basic principle: exercise the ability to concentrate.

Other stress management strategies

Including attitude adjustment, Ayurvedic medicine, biofeedback, creative therapy, dream log, flower therapy, friend therapy, hypnotherapy, optimism therapy, self-reward therapy, etc.

In short, the root of stress management is: manage your life!

Stress management for different roles

Female stress management

The unique stress and stress response of women mainly come from their different physiological characteristics and cultural background. Women have financial pressure, emotional pressure, physical appearance and age pressure, and pressure from caring for the family. In addition, women will experience several drastic hormonal changes in their lifetime, and there will be hormonal fluctuations every month. Women’s irregular menstruation, fertility, pregnancy and childbirth, single parenting, infertility, menopause, and elderly women are closely related to stress.

For different stages, different stress management strategies can be adopted, such as ensuring sleep, drinking water, eating a healthy diet, yoga meditation, seeking help from others, and so on.

Male stress management

Like women, men are also under various pressures at different stages of their lives. When stress reduces androgen levels, it will lead to a decline in their self-esteem, self-confidence and sense of control. Men who are accustomed to dominance will feel frustrated and anxious. Economic pressure, interpersonal pressure, male fertility, male midlife crisis, and aging are all related to stress.

Here are some suggestions for men’s stress management:

1. If you don’t like talking about stress, write them down.

2. Exercise is an effective way to release depressed anxiety, anger and depression.

3. Drink more water.

4. Reduce caffeine intake.

5. Try meditation or other relaxation techniques.

6. Sufficient sleep.

Child stress management

People are under pressure at different ages, and they never stop. Even as children, they also need stress management, and no less than their parents. Children of all ages face different pressures when they are babies, toddlers, kindergarten, school load, and teenage troubles.

As a parent, you can try the following suggestions for children of all ages:

1. Lead by example, first develop good habits and set an example for children.

2. Teach children how to relax stress during family time or time when they are not doing anything.

3. Smooth communication channels.

4. Don’t let your children take responsibility for your own pressure.

Lifelong stress management

The author suggests that starting from now to develop new habits, only do four small things every day, and don’t spend too much time to maintain a healthy consciousness:

1. Do things that are good for the body;

2. Do things that can calm your mind;

3. Do things that can enrich the spirit;

4. Do things that simplify the environment.

Although stress is ubiquitous, it is difficult to predict and eliminate it completely, but a better understanding of stress and stress management strategies can help us minimize stress to a great extent so that we can face life more easily and comfortably And work, have a healthy and happy life.