Stress Management for Managers From Shy Sadis

Being a leader hard work; there are so many different variables that you have to be responsible for and people you need to monitor and assist. Finding the right balance for yourself can seem impossible, especially when your days always look different. Becoming stressed can be easy when everything is a bit chaotic. Developing a clear structure for yourself can help reduce your stress. Here are some ways that managers can reduce daily stress.

Take a Break

It can be easy to forget to take your well-deserved break, especially when you are working from home most of the time. Don’t ignore your need for time off, because if you do, it can lead to more burnout and even more stress and reduced productivity. Whether you are working from home or are in the office, develop a regular schedule for yourself. Don’t forget your daily breaks, and in the long-term, don’t let your paid time off go to waste. In the US, 768 million days went unused in 2018 by employees. These days off are earned and meant to be used by you; it will help you recharge, refresh, and be better prepared to complete your work and help others. As a manager, creating a work environment that normalizes taking time off will benefit yourself, your team, and the company overall.

Block Time

Since so many different emergencies can pop up that you’re supposed to resolve, along with your regular daily responsibilities, it’s easy to feel like time is getting away from you. Blocking time in your calendar where you are unavailable for calls, meetings, or disturbances is a great way to ensure that you have time to get all the important things done that often get pushed to the backburner. This time is one size fits all; it will depend on your schedule and how many tasks you regularly need to accomplish. However, if you are unsure how much time you’ll need, start off with one block of time per week. You can make the adjustments as you begin to understand the extent of the essential tasks you’ve been missing. This technique is beneficial to reducing the stress you feel of those unfinished tasks.

Once you’ve taken the time to ensure your own stress is manageable as a manager, you’ll be able to improve the workday of yourself and your team.