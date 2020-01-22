Contributor Log In/Sign Up
STRESS MANAGEMENT: 10 WAYS TO PREVENT STRESS

By
How to reduce stress

In the new era of technology there are lots of factor which are affecting directly our stress level. Being in traffic, so much crowd and noisy environment, as well as un-tolerated people and also social media’s glorious shiny life, even if some can not be true, we compare ourself with them. Sometimes we want to same life or attending tremendous and extraordinary same events (that’s what we are thinking but that’s no true)that makes us so much consumers people like not produce something but spending lots of efforts and money. So here are some advice to prevent our stress level and save our life the things which are consuming us.

1- Indulge in Physical Activity

2- Get more sleep

3- Avoid Caffeine, Alcohol, and Nicotine.

4- Try Relaxation Techniques

5- Talk to Someone

6- Keep a stress dairy

7- Take control

8- Manage your time

9- Learn to say NO

10- Rest if you are feel bad

Cihan Kayar, Digital Marketing Executive at Kültür Sanat Arşivi

Content writer, digital marketer and forensic researcher. Architecture lover, interior design and traveller.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

