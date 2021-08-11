Stress Less While Working From Home With These 5 Tips

Working from home is becoming a preferred option by many people wishing to establish a better work-life balance, carve out more time for themselves, and save the commute. Rather than spending a long time in traffic, paying for parking, and missing your children’s school events, you can work from the comfort of your home while often being able to set the hours that suit you the best.

However, as desirable as working from home can be, it can also present many challenges that have the potential to cause a great deal of stress if not managed. Fortunately, you may be able to put yourself in the best position to enjoy a stress-free work life by doing any of the following things.

Having the Best Technology

When you work in an office with your colleagues, it’s easy to take it for granted that you will always have access to the best technology and IT support you need. One phone call and someone can be at your desk to solve your problem.

In many situations, working from home means you have to rely on your own knowledge. Fortunately, you can gain all the information you need about the best technology, security measures, and hardware to own on the internet.

For example, a site like https://securethoughts.com/what-is-a-vpn/ can offer helpful insight into the importance of having a virtual private network (VPN) to prevent unauthorized access to your information. A VPN allows you to access the internet privately, which means no one can steal your sensitive or private data. This can give you and your employer much-needed peace of mind.

Aside from a VPN, it’s also a good idea to invest in high-quality computers, tools, and software to ensure you can do your job to a high standard. Take your time to think about areas where tech can help you make improvements, then start searching for tools to improve productivity, progress, and work quality.

Don’t Neglect Your Social Life

It’s easy to start sweating the small stuff when your entire work and home life now seems to revolve around your job. You live at home, work at home, and it can feel like there’s no escape from it.

This is why it’s important not to neglect your social life. Remaining in contact with your friends and family can ensure you’re able to vent, see different perspectives relating to your problems, and simply escape from your working life for a while. Get into the habit of using your lunch breaks as social occasions, and aim to see your friends at least twice a week.

Establish a Routine

As much as most employees don’t like being reminded about deadlines, a regular routine can give some people the structure they need. If you’re not a self-starter and struggle to find the motivation to complete your work, a routine will likely be one of the best things you can do for yourself to improve productivity and reduce stress. However, don’t be afraid to take your time to establish a routine that works for you.

Take note of the times of the day you’re most productive and build your work tasks around them. Don’t forget to schedule morning, afternoon, and lunch breaks to ensure you’re as productive as possible.

Take Time Off Work

Working from home can make some people feel guilty about taking time off work. You might think you’re fortunate to work from home, so requesting vacation time might be a step too far. However, it’s essential to realize that you’re still working even though you’re based in a home office. You need the same amount of time off as anyone else.

Studies have also shown that vacations may lead to improved life satisfaction, physical health improvements, increased productivity, and mental health benefits such as reduced stress and depression. Request a break when you need one, and don’t feel guilty about doing so.

Set Up a Dedicated Workspace

Even though working from your kitchen counter might be an ideal short-term measure, it’s likely not the best place to do your best work full-time. This central part of the home can be full of distractions, which is why it’s best to set up a dedicated work area.

You might have a spare room in your home you can use, a study or hobby room, or simply a corner of your bedroom. Whichever space you use, fill it with things to make you more comfortable and reduce your stress, such as ergonomic furniture, storage solutions, and even a lovely house plant.

Working from home can be many people’s dream job. You don’t have to leave the house, can work in your loungewear, and save money on commuting. However, it can come with equally as many drawbacks. Some of these tips above may help combat stress and make your working from home experience as beneficial as possible.