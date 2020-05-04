Stress is not ALL bad !

Stress is part of daily life, no getting around it.

However, what if you could use this guaranteed contribution to your day as a resource and set it to work for you?

Like most things in life, our perception plays a monumental role in the outcome… no different from our perception of stress. You see, the body experiences many of the same arousal cues from stress as it does from excitement or exhilaration. Both arousal states, for instance, produce an increase in heart rate and cortisol levels and a “readiness for action.” What if you could legitimately reframe your body’s stress cues as cues of anticipation, excitement, exhilaration or readiness to rise to the challenges ahead of you? What if you could start your day by expecting and welcoming challenge rather than dreading stress?

Denying stress is not possible and avoiding it is not feasible. (Life on an island with no bills and cocktails would become pretty boring after five years believe it or not because we thrive on challenge and opportunity.)

In a study conducted by Harvard Medical School, stress responses were measured and an alternate response was identified. It is aptly dubbed the “challenge-response” and essentially involves reframing stressful situations as “challenges to be overcome.” If we learn to interpret the body’s arousal cues as simply priming us with “readiness to overcome,” we will no longer respond as if we are under attack. In this particular study when participants believed that their stress response actually allowed them to perform better, the stress they were subjected to did not affect them negatively. In fact, it fueled them to approach the task at hand with confidence. In other words, simply believing that stress was not harmful and that they had the resources to overcome allowed them to overcome! The ability to improve our cognitive and emotional states with perception is impressive, but the really amazing part of all of this is that we can actually influence our physical health with our appraisal of stress. Perception of stress actually has an effect on our cardiovascular systems. In a classic stress response, our blood vessels constrict and our bodies prepare for inflammation. In a challenge-response, our bodies literally respond in the opposite fashion, with our blood vessels remaining open and encouraging good blood flow. Believe in the power of the mind on the body yet?

So to summarize this game-changer, if we believe that we can cope with our stressors, we are likely to naturally fall into the challenge response. However, if we believe that our stress is greater than our capacity to cope, we will likely fall into trouble physiologically, by activating the sympathetic-adrenal- medullary (SAM) axis which switches on when we believe we are under threat. Can you see how important it is to harness your interpretation of body arousal cues swiftly and intentionally before they trigger a threat response? A fast reframe can literally change everything! Remember that there are alternate responses to the classic “fight-flight-freeze or appease,” and we can make stress work for us by the correct appraisal, thereby turning a threat response into an energizing one.

So what do you need to do to make stress your ally? According to well-renowned stress researcher Kelly McGongigal, it is as simple as changing your mindset and perception of stress and Id like to leave you with a few ideas on how to go about this.