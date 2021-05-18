Stress-free management

Due to having many hotel clients all around the world, you are forced to make business trips regularly. As a busy business owner, how do you manage your health and wellbeing?

My health and wellbeing is really important to me and I learned a long time ago that the mind governs everything. Your mind controls your thoughts, your body, your energy and what you attract. So I protect my mind first and foremost by trying to remain relaxed about most things; it’s rare that I get stressed or take things too seriously. I’m also a big believer in being good to yourself, and for me that means doing the things that I love often – that can mean anything from enjoying chocolate (which I love) without ever feeling guilty or watching my weight, to taking long walks, to acting on the things that feel right; if I’ve always wanted to see a particular place I will simply book it and go, if I fancy seeing a movie in the middle of the day and can fit it in, I will take a trip to the cinema and enjoy it – with snacks. I think that as human beings we are often living according to certain unspoken “rules” that we feel we must abide by in life, but I question all of them and do what’s right for me much of the time. I also ask myself how happy I am on a scale of one to ten almost daily, so I’m aware of what feels good and what doesn’t.

PR is a stressful business, how do you deal with problems and daily stress in terms of mental health?

With problems relating to business I would say that you have to be on the ball and ready to react quickly – an example might be seeing a client’s interview in print where there’s a factual error that you need to amend as quickly as possible before it’s published, or finding a solution to a hiccup at an event. I truly believe that in order to stay alert during the day, sleep is incredibly important; I know that Arianna Huffington is a great believer in this too. If I’m not out at an event or having a late dinner and drinks, then I’m in bed pretty early and need eight hours sleep – it keeps me alert during the day, I’m more relaxed, and I also happen to think that it keeps you looking and feeling young.

Do you think it is essential to travel? Does it affect our mental health?

For me, it’s a yes to both. It broadens the mind, opens up our social sphere, and is a tonic for the soul. I talk about this at length in my recent interview with Forbes. I personally could not live without travel and adventure.